McCall files for seat on Scotland board

LAURINBURG — Carol McCall filed Tuesday for one of the three seats on Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

McCall, an incumbent seeking her third term, was the only candidate to make her campaign official on the second day of filing at the Scotland County Board of Elections. The filing period ends on Feb. 28. The primary election is May 8.

A retired county employee, McCall is seeking one of the two county board seats representing Stewartsville Township. There is also an open seat representing Spring Hill.

“The past eight years have been rewarding as well as challenging,” McCall said. Progress is being made in economic development and job growth and I am positive that this is going to continue. My goal is for every citizen to have the opportunity for a better future and be successful in their chosen career.”

McCall serves on the boards of Eastpointe Behaviorial Health, Scotland County Highland Games, Historic Properties and is a member of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber and Scottish Pilot Club. She is also active in the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and serves as chairman of the Environmental Steering Committee and sits on the Board of Directors.

She has lived in Scotland County for more than 40 years.

Among those filing outside the county were Dan McCready who wants to represent Scotland as the 9th District representative in the U.S. House.

McCready, a Democrat, an Iraq War veteran and solar energy entrepreneur, filed Monday in Charlotte. The seat is currently held by three-term Republican Congressman Robert Pittenger.

McCready said he wants to help rural communities bounce back from lost jobs and the opioid crisis. McCready would also like to change the campaign system.

“We gotta get the money out of politics, the special interests, the dark money is killing our political system. We have got to take the drawing of district lines out of the hands of politicians. Gerrymandering is killing the state and our democracy and that shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” McCready said.

State Sen. Tom McInnis has also filed for reelection in Rockingham. The Richmond County Republican is seeking a third term. During his time in the General Assembly, he said he has worked to increase teacher pay and rural school funding along with reducing government regulations on business. McInnis serves as chair of the Senate’s Transportation and Transportation Appropriations committees.

“Serving the area where I was born and raised has been one of the great honors of my life, and if voters entrust me with another term, I will continue working day and night to make our district a better place by continuing to use common sense and integrity to direct my actions,” he said in a statement. “I’m proud of all the progress we’ve made, but there’s so much more work to be done. I’m eager to hit the campaign trail and spend time across the district meeting new folks and listening to their concerns.”

Moore County Democrat Helen Probst Mills filed on Monday to challenge McInnis. A new Senate map takes away Stanly and part of Rowan County from District 25, but adds Moore County to the remaining Scotland, Richmond and Anson counties.

