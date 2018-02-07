Election filing period begins next week

LAURINBURG — Several candidates have announced intentions to run for office ahead of the start of the filing period next week.

Filing for one of the 22 offices of the ballot begins Monday at noon. The period ends on Feb. 28. The primary election is May 8.

The race for Scotland County sheriff has already attracted three people to file election committees with the county Board of Elections. Incumbent Sheriff Ralph Kersey announced last year that he would be running for re-election after initially saying he’d be stepping away.

Also opening separate election committees for sheriff are John Martin, a former master trooper with the State Highway Patrol; and Mitchell Johnson, a former captain and Emergency Response Team commander with the Scotland Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip McRae also announced he was establishing a committee for re-election as Scotland County Clerk of Court. McRae ran unopposed for his position in the 2014 elections.

In the race for county commissioner, Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block has filed the establishment of an election committee with the Board of Elections to run for the Stewartsville seat.

Bo Frizzell has also set up a committee to run for the Stewartsville seat on the county board.

There are three open seats on the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. The Spring Hill seat currently held by Betty Blue Gholston and two seats representing Stewartsville Township. Those seats are held by Guy McCook, and Carol McCall.

In the school board race, Jacob Pate has opened a committee for one of the at-large seat. If elected, Pate at 20, would be the youngest person to serve on the school board .

The Board of Education has four seats on the ballot, two from Stewartsville Township and two at-large. Herman Tyson and Raymond Hyatt hold two of the Stewartsville Township seats while Dr. Summer Woodside and Jamie Sutherland hold two of the at-large positions.

Tyson joined the board earlier this year after filling the seat vacated by Darrel “B.J” Gibson while Woodside, Sutherland, and Hyatt were elected to the board in 2014. Sutherland was appointed to the board in 2013 to serve out the unexpired term of James Underwood and Hyatt was appointed to the board to fulfill the term of Darwin Williams after he was named Laurinburg police chief.

The North Carolina House Representatives, District 48 and District 66 are up for re-election. District 48 is currently represented by Garland Pierce, who has already declared he will run for an eighth term in office. District 66 is currently represented by Ken Goodman.

State Sen. Tom McInnis will also be on the spring ballot. McInnis, whose District 25 includes Scotland County, has said he will seek re-election.

Also on the ballot are:

— The seat held by U.S. Rep Robert Pittenger of District 9.

— Two NC District Courts judgeships held by Regina M. Joe and Scott T. Brewer.

—Two North Carolina Supreme Court associate justice offices, currently occupied by Barbara Jackson and Sam Ervin.

— Three NC Court of Appeals seats, currently held by Ann Marie Calabria, Rick Elmore, and John D. Arrowood.

— Two district supervisor seat with the Soil and Water department, currently held by Edward T. Carmichael and T.G. Gibson.

Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-276-2311

