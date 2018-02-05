Pracht likes opportunity

LAURINBURG- The new chair of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce said he is humbled by his new opportunity.

Matt Pracht took over the leaders of chamber ‘s board at the 79th annual awards dinner on Jan. 25. He replaces former chamber chairman John Ferguson.

“I’m very honored to be given this opportunity,”Pracht said.“I hope I can do it as well as the past chairs.”

Pracht talked about his visions for the chamber at the dinner and speaking on what the chamber means to him.

“My image for the chamber is a hub of community bridging the areas of industry,” said Pracht.

Pracht wants to update to the chamber’s Committee of 100 booklet so it is clear that the county is seeking new business and that new people are welcome to the community. The booklet was created three years ago to give to interested businesses a loo at what the county has to offer.

There is also work to get a few more seasons of “On the Road with Cecil Chandler” to bring more visitors and new residents.

Laurinburg After Five will also be gaining a new component this year. The annual concert series is teaming up with the Spring Arts Festival that is happening downtown on April 27. They will also have the Scotland Memorial Foundation FUNdRun which has been moved to start and end downtown to pair with the Arts Festival. Pracht thinks that this event will not only be a great event for downtown but all of Laurinburg.

The annual events like the Oyster Roast and Christmas Parade will continue to flourish as these community are some of Prachts favorite events.

“I enjoy having a chance to have a community event and see different people from the community,” Pracht said. “These events are more than just a party ..they gets people to say what can we do together.”

In 1988, Pracht came to Laurinburg from Pittsburgh for a job opportunity.

In 1992, he took on the position of Chief Finance Officer for Scotland Health Care, and he still holds the position 26 years later.

It was around 2001 that Pracht was a part of Leadership Scotland and officially became involved in the chamber, despite being a member due to his work at Scotland Health Care.

Pracht served as vice chair of Merchants in 2016. He also served as treasurer and secretary on the board for the Southern Regional Area Health Education Center and treasurer for the board of the Scotland County Humane Society.

“The chamber continues to provide a form of advocacy for the advance of commerce and for the livelihood of our families,” Pracht said. “For so many first time visitors and future residents of Scotland County the chamber is a gateway to their entry.”

Ready for role as new area chamber chairman

By Katelin Gandee Staff Reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

