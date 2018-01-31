Wine and wags returns

LAURINBURG —When Fido doesn’t even have a home, it is hard to expect him to pay a hospital bill.

But with the help of some generous animal lovers, Fido and other furry friends may not have to.

The Humane Society of Scotland County is putting on the dog this Saturday with its 3rd Wine and Ale for Wagging Tails event. All 160 seats are sold out.

The goal of the fundraiser is to help pay for veternarian bills for animals that come into the nonprofit’s care. On average, the Humane Society serves around 2,000 animals a year.

“Many animals who come in aren’t in good health but they have to be in good health to be adopted,” said David Harling, the chairman for the fundraiser.

Harling says that the last event raised $18,000 so he hopes to raise $20,000 this time.

The organization gets about 50 percent of its budget through contracts such as one with the city of Laurinburg, but the other 50 percent is through fundraisers.

The group spends about $47,000 a year spaying and neutering animals. In addition another $35,000 a year is spent on other vet bills to prepare the animals for adoption.

The Wine and Ale for Wagging Tails event will run from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Scotch Meadows Country Club. It is held every other year.

The ticket includes heavy hors d’oeuvers, catered by Ray McDaniel, and an open bar where there will be lots of wine and craft beer.

The event will also include silent and live auctions. The auction have more than 50 items.

The silent auction will include items such as artwork, makeup, jewelry, and gift certificates from local businesses.

The live auction will include a week-long trip to the beach in an oceanfront condominium, a sailing excursion, and a football signed by 47 members of the team including Coach Ron Rivera, Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Christian McCaffrey, and Greg Olsen.

There is a $5 raffle for a necklace and earring set donated by Bob’s Jewel Shop, you can view the necklace and buy the raffle tickets at Bob’s Jewel Shop until Friday.

“Our neighbors in Scotland and More county have been very generous to us,” said Addie Pratt, who has been in charge of the auctions.

While there will not be any animals at the event every table will have pictures of animals that have come into the Humane Society.

“It’s a great way to support the Humane Society in a nice, fun evening,” said Harling.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange A football signed by members of the Carolina Panthers, including coach Ron Riviera and quarterback Cam Newton will be part of Saturday's live auction. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Scotland County Humane Society and the vet bills they incur while helping man's best friend and their feline counterparts.