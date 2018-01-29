Chamber says ‘better together’

LAURINBURG — Any chamber of commerce can work to improve a community’s business climate.

Officials with the Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce say they are also in the business of improving the community too.

That was the theme of this week’s 79th annual chamber membership dinner — “We Are Better Together.” The dinner honors businesses and people who work hard to make Scotland County a better place to live.

“Which word means the most to you … we-are-better-together… aren’t they all critical?” Matt Pracht, the newly install chamber chairman to a crowd of nearly 300 people filling the St. John Association Building. “These four words are components of what we will achieve in 2018. We together that’s what the chamber does.”

Attendees were treated to steamed vegetables, turkey, roast beef, pasta salad and lemon cake catered by Ray McDaniel and entertainment from The University of North Carolina Pembroke Vocal Ensemble.

Two staples of the dinner are the Dunbar-McCoy Quality of Life Award and the Dormange-McLean Award.

WLNC radio broadcaster Sandy Callahan received the Dunbar-McCoy award.

“There are so many other people who deserve this award more than me,” Callahan said.

The award was established to honor Wade S. Dunbar and Mary Franklin McCoy and is given to a Scotland County resident considered to be a civic-minded “unsung hero,” a citizen that unselfishly contributed time and energy into the community.

“This award is 30 years old, think about that a minute,” said presenter and county commissioner Carol McCall, “For 30 years we have be giving this award to a citizen in Scotland County.”

The Dormange-McLean Award went to Scotland High School senior Anthony Butler for his role of a community leader and peer role model.

Butler has a GPA of 3.84 and is a member of the National Honors Society, National Beta Club, as well as being part of the football and track teams. He has also worked with service organizations such as Relay for Life, Habitat for Humanity, and volunteers for the Scotland County Public Library.

The first ever Small Business of the Year Award went to Bob’s Jewel Shop. Chamber of officials said the Laurinburg business has been serving the community for three generations.

“The Small Business of the Year honors go to a local business that has made significant contributions to the community and has served Scotland County in an exceptional way,” Pracht said.

Other awards included:

Volunteer of the Year — Johnathan Lewis;

Business of the Year — Service Thread;

The Mountaire Farms Better Carolina Award — Brenda Gilbert.

Outgoing chamber chairman John Ferguson also recognized businessman Dean Nichols as a retiring board member.

“Dean, we thank you for all that you do and we couldn’t do it without you,” Ferguson said.

Sam Fulton of the Young Professionals Network made a presentation about his group to incense interest.

“Our primary imitative is to provide a network in which this age group can interact and make meaningful contributions to Scotland County,” said Fulton.

Along with Pracht, the chamber also installed the 2018 officers: Chair-Elect Jay Todd, Immediate Past Chair John Ferguson, Treasurer Joel Hartwell, Community Development Chair Dr. Dale Mcinnis, and Merchants Chair Mary Sue Rabon.

Annual awards dinner

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

