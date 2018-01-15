Two men killed in separate house fires

LAURINBURG — Three separate house fires across Scotland County claimed the lives of two people early Monday morning, officials said.

One of the fires happened on NC 79 near the Gibson community. According to Captain Earl Haywood with Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a 97-year-old man was killed in that fire.

“There was extensive damage, almost nothing is left,” Haywood said. “The entire residence went up fast.”

Haywood said the home was an old, wood-framed construction, and there were multiple heaters and kerosene lamps throughout the residence.

Investigators believe the heaters and/or lamps ignited as some point during the night.

Haywood said the man was unable to escape the home and died as a result of the fire. Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

A second fire occurred at 30362 North Turnpike Road and claimed the life of a man in his late 40s.

Investigators say they believe a heater using fuel blew up and ignited the home.

“We believe they were trying to light a diesel heater that might have had some bad chemicals and it just exploded,” Haywood said.

The fire destroyed the home as well as a car parked nearby. All that remained was the foundation and the fundamental structure of the support beams. Articles of clothing were some of the only items that were still recognizable in the rubble.

A 13-year-old boy also at the home suffered burns to his face and extremities. He was transported to Chapel Hill to be treated.

Three other adults and a 10-month-old baby were able to escape the blaze.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and and the North Carolina Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping in the investigation

Haywood said that there was also a third minor fire Monday, but no reported injures. That fuire is also belieived to have been accidental.

The fires all occured between 2:30 to 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to Haywood.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The charred remains of what was once the stove Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The charred remains of the house Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange An early morning fire destroyed this home on Turnpike Road, killing one man and injuring a teenager.

