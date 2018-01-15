Snow creeps back into forecast

LAURINBURG — Ole’ man winter isn’t quite finished with Scotland County.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Scotland, Moore, Hoke and Cumberland counties ahead of a band of rain that could change over to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Snowfall accumulations range from little to no accumulation to up to two inches. Last week, the weather service forecasted Laurinburg would receive little to no snow before four to six inches fell.

That winter storm caught many people off guard, causing accidents, delays and traffic back-ups on all major roads.

The city of Laurinburg received between three and five inches of snow, depending on the area, while Wagram was hit with between two and four inches, the weather service said.

This week’s expected winter weather follows a sunny and warm Tuesday with highs near 52 degrees. The daytime highs cause rain to fall Tuesday evening as the low only reaches 33 degrees. The rain changes over to snow overnight, as the chance of a rain/snow mix increases to 40 percent on Wednesday.

The high for Wednesday only reaches 38 degrees and the overnight low dips into the upper teens. If there is any snow accumulation, the sun and 40 degree weather predicted for Thursday will make quick work of what’s left on the ground.

The temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday before residents will be greeted with a high of 65 on Sunday and clear, sunny skies.

By Amber Hatten-Staley Assistant editor

