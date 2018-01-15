Womack leaves county charity

LAURINBURG — After nearly 12 years of serving Scotland County’s neediest residents, Leslie Womack has stepped down as director of Church Community Services.

“I felt it was time,” Womack said. “God was leading me elsewhere and they needed a change.”

Robert Macy is the new director of the nonprofit.

As leader of Church Community Services, Womack helped to expand services to include an emergency food assistance program and continuing the clothing closet, food pantry and transient assistance. Church Community Services also offers assistance for those needing help with utility, rent and mortgage payments.

When Womack joined the agency it was not much more than a food pantry and clothing closet.

As with any organization, funding was a big issue, and it still is.

“Sometimes it’s frustrating because we don’t have the money or the food to help,” Womack said, “But it can be rewarding to just help anyone at all.”

Two of the big programs started during Womack’s time are prescription assistance and Christmas Cheer.

The prescription assistance program helps obtain prescriptions for clients; they can do this three times a year. They need to provide a photo ID, name of the prescription and the prescription numbers.

Christmas Cheer, on the other hand, is one of the most well-known programs the organization has.

“We assist families in Scotland County who can’t afford to have a good Christmas,” Womack said. “We had about 330 families this year. Families can be ‘adopted’ by sponsors and those who aren’t ‘adopted’ the center takes care of. About 110 families were adopted this year.”

The effort provides food and presents to children under 13 and seniors above 60.

Womack has many fond memories of her time with the charity.

“The times when people came in and gave me a hug, or seeing someone on the street that we helped who’s doing better,” Womack said. “Also working with the volunteers and the staff was excellent.”

Before serving as director, Womack worked with the Robeson Church and Community Center as part of its literacy program.

Womack plans to continue volunteering by going to schools and library to read to children. She also plans to still volunteer through programs like Christmas Cheer.

New director

Macy officially took over Womack’s position as director for Church Community Services on Jan. 2. Womack had some advice for him.

“Run,” she joked, “Care about the people who come through the doors because that’s what we’re here for.”

Macy has worked as a pastor at the Raeford Community United Methodist Church and has worked with Womack in various capacities over the years, he served with her as part of the Youth Prison Ministries and as a volunteer at Church Community Services for 10 years.

He had one word to describe taking the position after Womack — humbling.

“Have you seen our logo? Her heart is that big.” Macy said, “We have a variety of folks with different circumstances and she loved all of them unconditionally.”

Church Community Services is located at 108 Gill St., and their hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

For information about Church Community Services of Scotland County Inc., call 910-276-8330.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Leslie Womack stands in front of the Church Community Services, the agency where she has served as director for more than decade. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1__DSC3176.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Leslie Womack stands in front of the Church Community Services, the agency where she has served as director for more than decade. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Womack hugs a client at Church Community Services where she served as director for more than a decade. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1__DSC3177.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Womack hugs a client at Church Community Services where she served as director for more than a decade.

