Annual city tree burning postponed

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department’s fourth annual Christmas tree bonfire has been postponed due to the rain and wet weather conditions that are forecasted for Friday.

The bonfire has been rescheduled for Jan. 19 at Legion Park at 6 p.m.

The sanitation department finished collecting live Christmas trees on Thursday. Any resident who still have Christmas trees can drop them off at Legion Park before the bonfire.

Residents are asked to remove all Christmas ornaments and lights from the tree. Those who live outside of Laurinburg may also drop off their live trees at the park before Jan. 19 to be burned along with the rest.

People should note that the tree burning is for live Christmas trees only — those wishing to discard artificial trees should put them out with their regular trash or on bulk item pick up day.

The fire department will supply coat hangers and marshmallows for roasting. Residents are encouraged to come out and have fun and fellowship with their neighbors and families. Bring chairs, blankets, friends, and food — such as hot dogs, graham crackers and chocolate to go along with the marshmallows — and enjoy the experience.

In addition to an opportunity to promote both literal and figurative warmth, the event will dispose of trees that would pose a significant fire hazard if allowed to dry out in local living rooms.

The trees go up in flames very quickly so residents are encouraged to get there early because once the firefighters light the evergreens it takes less than a minute for the pile to be completely engulfed.

The weather will be cooling back down next week, the forecast calling for cloudy skies with highs expected to be in the high 40s and dropping to the high 20s when the sun goes down.

