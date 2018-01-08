Smithfield’s rebuilds restaurant

LAURINBURG — Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q on Plaza drive is gone, but not quite flown the coop.

The longtime restaurant was taken down over the weekend and into Monday to be replaced by an updated version in the same spot.

The new Smithfield’s expects to open the doors by Memorial Day.

The rebuilt facility is part of the of a push from the North Carolina company to modernize its restaurants. Smithfield’s has more than 36 locations across the state, according to the company’s website.

The Smithfield’s in Lumberton underwent a similar transformation in 2016.

Both locations are operated by Bullard Restaurant Group, which owns eight Smithfield’s.

Clif Bullard is the chief executive officer for the group, said the renovation is due to the positive response from customers at the Laurinburg location that opened about 15 years ago.

The business recently renewed its franchise contract for 40 years.

“The community has been great,” Bullard said. “Laurinburg has taken great care of us.”

Bullard added that once completed, the new restaurant will be state-of-the art and “one of nicest buildings in Laurinburg.”

Officials did not provide a cost estimate for the new store, but renovations in Lumberton came in at around $1 million, according to The Robesonian newspaper.

The Bullard group also owns several Moe’s and Burger King’s as well as other chains all spread throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and New York.

In addition to its signature fried chicken and vinegar-based barbecue, the restaurant serves Brunswick stew, potato salad, shrimp, baked beans and hush puppies.

The chain takes it name from the Johnston County town where its first location opened in 1964.

For information about Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q, scnbnc.com.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The site that greeted drivers as they drove by the Smithfield’s location http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1__DSC3155.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The site that greeted drivers as they drove by the Smithfield’s location Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Smithfield’s sign now sits in the parking lot watching the restaurant be bulldozed http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1__DSC3156.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Smithfield’s sign now sits in the parking lot watching the restaurant be bulldozed