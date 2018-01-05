County begins slow thaw

LAURINBURG — Young county residents — and those young at heart — enjoyed two days of snow and ice following an unexpected winter storm on Wednesday.

But as temperatures rise today and Sunday, students, businesses and government agencies are expected to return to normal schedules next week.

“It was fun while it lasted,” said Robert Teague of Laurel Hill, who was out with his two grandchildren enjoying the snow on Friday.

The National Weather Service continued its winter weather and hazardous outlook advisories for Scotland County and surrounding areas until 7 a.m. this morning due to the black ice and wind chill values.

“Travel will be particularly dangerous on shaded and hilly roadways, where black ice and solidified slush and snow cover will be most prevalent,” according to the advisory. “Motorists are urged to use caution regardless of time of day because temperatures will remain at or below freezing through the day-time hours. The coldest wind chill values will likely occur tonight (Friday) through early Saturday when frost bite can occur in as little as 20 to 30 minutes to exposed skin.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation also recommends motorists remember these safety tips, for those that have to travel:

— Slow down. Speed is the primary cause of wrecks in winter weather;

— Approach bridges and overpasses with extreme caution as they become icy first. Don’t apply your brakes while on a bridge;

— Treat intersections where traffic signals are out as a four-way stop;

— Stay at least 200 feet behind active plows;

— Drive smoothly without sudden accelerating, braking or turning.

Forecast

The forecast today shows continued sunshine with a high of 33 degrees with a bitter cold low of 9 degrees. The sunshine hangs around for Sunday with a high of 36 and an overnight low of 24 degrees.

The sun disappears on Monday as the temperatures climb into the mid 40s and rain creeps into the forecast. There is a 40 percent chance of rain wit the wet stuff continuing into the evening with a low of 37 degrees.

Scotland County Schools announced that schools and district offices would enjoy a second straight snow day on Friday and would likely return to classes on Monday.

The city of Laurinburg operated on a two-hour delay Friday and the Sanitation Department operated under a delayed work schedule due to icy road conditions.

The city collected Thursday’s residential garbage, bulky item, and ‘green’ recycling routes that were not collected due to inclement weather. Workers also picked up Thursday and Friday commercial routes.

The county Clerk’s Office and Small Claims Court opened at 11 p.m. on Friday. The clerk recommended that everyone call 910-266-4400 to confirm that there are no last-minute scheduling changes.

Scotland County government offices opened at 10 a.m. on Friday while Scotland Health Care System made the decision to cancel surgeries and elective procedures for a second day. Most of Scotland Health Care departments and offices remained closed Friday.

By Amber Hatten Assistant editor