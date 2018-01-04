Scotland County makes best of storm

LAURINBURG — Snow hit the county just before sunset Wednesday and covered Scotland County with four to six inches of snow.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh forecasted little to no snow accumulation for Scotland County so the winter storm caught many people off guard, causing accidents, delays and traffic back-ups on all major roads.

But county residents were also out Thursday morning making the best of the winter storm with snow ball fights, quickly constructed snow figures and picture taking.

The city of Laurinburg received between three and five inches of snow, depending on the area, while Wagram was hit with between two and four inches, the weather service said.

Most county businesses delayed opening until late Thursday morning.

Tyris Jones, who works at 211 on Main, said the restaurant was one of the few businesses in the downtown district to welcome customers on the snow day. He said business was slow.

“We had just one person come in and order a cup of gumbo,” Jones said. “That’s been it so far.”

Scotland County Schools announced that schools and district offices will be closed on Friday.

The city of Laurinburg will open on a two-delay on Friday and the Sanitation Department will operate on a delayed work schedule pending road conditions.

“We will not send any trucks out on the routes prior to 9 a.m.,” City Manager Charles Nichols said. “Assuming conditions allow, we will be collecting the Thursday residential garbage, bulky item, and “green” recycling routes that were not collecteddue to inclement weather. We will also collect the Thursday and Friday commercial routes.

Nichols said the city will continue to monitor road conditions and post any further schedule changes as soon as possible.

The county Clerk’s Office and Small Claims Court will open at 11 p.m. on Friday.The clerk recommends that everyone call 910-266-4400 to confirm that there are no last-minute scheduling changes.

Scotland Health Care System has made the decision to cancel surgeries and elective procedures for a second day.

The following Scotland Health Care departments and offices plan to remain closed Friday.

— Harris Family Practice

— Wolonick Family Practice

— Marlboro Ob/Gyn

— Maxton Family Practice Center

— Pembroke Family Practice Center

— Marlboro Family Practice and Urgent Care

— Marlboro Surgical Associates

— Scotland Surgical & GI

— Wagram Family Practice Center

— Women’s Health Center of the Carolinas

— Women’s Health Center of the Carolinas at Pembroke

— Scotland Urgent Care Center will be open starting at noon

Nice respite

Eric Oliver and along with 13-year-old Austin and 7-year-old Landon, used the respite from school and work to play outside, including riding four-wheelers off Hasty Road.

“It is nice to have a snow day,” Oliver said.

Tiffany Spencer beamed as her children, Daveah, 5, and David, 2, marveled at the snow covering everything at their home off Boone’s Farm Road. Spencer, a music teacher at Spring Hill Middle, said her youngest had never seen snow.

“They’re having a blast,” she said.

The massive winter storm stretched from North Carolina to Maine bringing with it snow, freezing rain and gusting winds.

In response to the storm, the National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a winter weather advisory for Scotland and the surrounding counties that will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The advisory emphasizes that travel will be hazardous due to black ice and that frigid wind chills could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

“Black ice means that travel will remain hazardous due to ice and compacted snow on roadways,” the advisory says. “Motorists are urged to use caution regardless of time of day because temperatures will remain at or below freezing through the day-time hours.”

The National Weather Service encourages motorists to visit DriveNC.gov to the latest road conditions.

Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland, Richmond and Moore counties are also under a hazardous weather outlook until Saturday due to wind chills near zero degrees — which will refreeze the snow and ice on the roadways once the sun goes down.

“Frigid temperatures and low wind chills will persist through the rest of the week. Temperatures in some areas may not surpass the freezing mark through the day on Friday, and lows in the lower teens,” according to the advisory from the National Weather Service.

The high Friday will hover just above freezing during the day reaching 33 degrees with ample sunshine, but the temperature will plummet to 12 degrees Friday night. The forecast is almost identical for Saturday with a high 33 degrees and a low of 11. Temperatures warm slightly on Sunday with a high of 37 and a low of 25.

A chance of a rain/snow mix returns to the forecast on Monday morning, but the snow will switch over to rain after 11 a.m. as the high reaches 51 degrees with a low of 37.

Seven-year-old Cassie Perry made a snow angel after nearly six inches of snow fell on Laurinburg. Scotland County Schools cancelled classes on Thursday, giving students like Perry a rare snow day, which they took full advantage of. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_26172353_1350605221751735_7350906287489758553_o-1.jpg Seven-year-old Cassie Perry made a snow angel after nearly six inches of snow fell on Laurinburg. Scotland County Schools cancelled classes on Thursday, giving students like Perry a rare snow day, which they took full advantage of. Eight-year-old John Parham of Laurinburg and his snowman “Buddy.” http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_received_10154997001776246.jpg Eight-year-old John Parham of Laurinburg and his snowman “Buddy.”