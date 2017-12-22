Daycare gives Christmas show

LAURINBURG – The Frog class at State Line Children’s World daycare got its first taste of the performance stage at the center’s annual Christmas program.

Dressed in their Christmas finest, nine members of the two- and three- year-old class donned reindeer antlers to make up an adorable reindeer choir.

The deer little ones showed off the end result of weeks of hard work and talent by treating parents and grandparents to their versions of: Jolly Old St. Nicholas, Have you Ever Seen a Reindeer, Jingle Bells, We Wish you a Merry Christmas and Feliz Navidad. Students clapped, sang, gestured and shook jingle bells and during the show to the delight of the audience.

The class was led in through the songs by teachers Zarah Revels, Sholanda Smith, and Annie McColl.

At the end of the perfromance they wished the audience a Merry Christmas.

Davina DeBerry, a Pre-K Teacher of the OWL class, said she was proud of the children’s efforts.

“They start singing Christmas carols, and the ones they do well on, we choose for the program. This is not something that can happen overnight. They have been practicing since after Halloween,” DeBerry said. “But it’s an experience they can use for a lifetime. It’s the first time performing for most of them, and it’s an opportunity for them to do something that’s a little outside their comfort zone.”

DeBerry and the teachers in the Frog class and the Owl and Eagle classes look forward to inviting parents to the school’s programs each year. The Owl and Eagle classes made up of Pre-K students held their programs last week.

Parents were proud of the children’s show as well. Niveah Ellison’s son Gideon just joined the school and seeing him on stage was a treat for his mother.

“This is my first child. I think it’s awesome that they do this, and it can be a learning experience and bring him out of his shy spell. I hope to see many more,” Ellison said. “He just loves it here.”

Following the show the children and their parents were treated to a pizza party and given a little time to socialize.

Performing for the Frog class were: Gavin DeBerry, Jude Dial, Gideon Ellison, Nicholas Kelly, Jala Manning, Ayden Martin, Essence McPhatter, Amir Rattley and Peyton Woods.

