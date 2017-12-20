Pittenger: Did Obama hinder Hezbollah drug probe?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger is seeking an investigation into a report that the Obama administration held up looking into Hezbollah’s drug-trafficking and money-laundering operations to avoid derailing an Iran nuclear deal.

Pittenger announced on Monday that his office has sent a letter to Chairman Trey Gowdy of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform asking for the investigation.

Pittenger’s request comes on the heels of a report by Politico that said the Obama administration stymied a Drug Enforcement Administration task force’s criminal probe into Hezbollah.

Politico alleges the Obama administration, in an effort to reach a deal, sabotaged its own efforts to interdict cocaine shipments into the U.S. by Hezbollah.

The report detailed how the closer the U.S. got to finalizing the Iran nuclear deal, the more difficult it was to conduct Hezbollah investigations. After President Obama announced the deal in January 2016, Project Cassandra officials — the group tasked with investigating Hezbollah and its criminal operations — were transferred to other assignments, Politico said.

Pittenger, who represents the 9th District that includes Scotland County, called the revelations, if true, “shocking and infuriating.”

“Now, it appears in order to secure his deeply flawed Iran deal, President Obama and his administration shielded the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah from a major US multi-agency investigation targeting Hezbollah’s global criminal operation which included drug dealing, money laundering and arms running,” Pittenger said in a statement to The Exchange.

Politico reported that roadblocks by the Obama administration allowed Hezbollah to evolve into a major global security threat bankrolling terrorist and military operations. Hezbollah was formed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in 1982 to fight Israel’s invasion of Beirut. Over the years, the group moved from seeking to implement an Iranian-style Islamic republic in Lebanon to focusing on fighting Israel and integration into Lebanon’s sectarian-based politics.

“While American soldiers were bravely fighting ISIS terrorists, with some paying the ultimate price, the Obama administration reportedly was protecting Hezbollah terrorists who were funding themselves by trafficking illegal drugs,” Pittenger said. “No wonder President Obama couldn’t bring himself to call them ‘Radical Islamist Terrorists.”

“This is the same administration that sent $1.7 billion in cash ransom to Iran,” Pittenger continued in the statement. “The growing nexus between terrorist organizations and Latin American drug cartels poses a grave threat to our national security, especially considering the porous state of our southern border.”

Former Obama officials denied that they derailed any actions against Hezbollah or its Iranian allies for political reasons, Politico also reported. Officials provided a list of arrests and prosecutions as proof.

“There has been a consistent pattern of actions taken against Hezbollah, both through tough sanctions and law enforcement actions before and after the Iran deal,” said Kevin Lewis, an Obama spokesman who worked at both the White House and Justice Department in the administration was quoted in the report.

Scott Witten Editor

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

