Scotland school board OKs next phase of laptop initiative

LAURINBURG — Scotland County schools plans to streamline the integration technology into its classrooms by purchasing laptops for students in third through eighth grades for next school year.

Finance officer Jay Toland presented the Board of Education with an update on the technology plan Monday during the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

The plan that the district has been testing is called One-to-World and focuses on providing each student with a laptop to learn in their own way and move away from a one-size-fits-all education model.

The district originally intended to roll the laptops out over the next three years — teachers and high school students received the machines at the beginning of this school year. Middle school students were scheduled to receive their laptops next year with the elementary following the year after.

Toland said the move will save $116,000.

“We have is a quote for $884,000 for 3,000 machines which would cover students in third through eighth grade,” Toland said. “The way we would propose to pay for this is we would pay for half of it out of this year’s money then wait and pay for the other half of the bill in fiscal year 2018-19. We would spend the money over two years, just like it’s allocated.”

School officials had already allocated $500,000 over the next two years to pay for the roll out. The county won’t receive the machines until the first week in June.

Despite the absence of chair Dr. Jeff Byrd and board member Rick Singletary, the members in attendance made a motion to approve Toland to place the order. Dr. Summer Gainey-Woodside made the motion, which was seconded by Dr. Carolyn Banks. Board member Jamie Sutherland called for a vote and the motion was unanimously approved.

The schools will repurchase all the laptops every four years. The discarded laptops will be liquidated and taken away by a recovery company, so they can be sold off.

Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Larry Johnson updated the board of the progress of construction at Laurel Hill and Sycamore Lane Elementary schools.

“The first pad has been poured at Laurel Hill and they should be finished with it on Tuesday. It is the hope of the general contractor to have the first and second pad poured by Friday,” said Johnson. “The only issue we’ve run into at Laurel Hill is the footings at the gym, moisture has been identified and we’ve had it tested and are going to have to dig two feet deeper and fill it with rocks and add a barrier, which should help with that condensation.”

At Sycamore Lane the contractors have poured half of the footings for pad A and are hoping to have the other half poured later in the week. Crews have started digging the footings for the third and have laid the rebar.

“Hudson Paving is working on the loop at Sycamore Lane, which could be done in the next week and a half,” Johnson said.

In other business:

— The principals and facilitators from Covington Street and Sycamore Lane Elementary schools continued to unwrap and explain the different aspects of Learning Focused to the school board members. This month’s presentation focused on how students and teachers are using graphic organizers and configuring their assignments to make them more rigorous.

— Toland also presented the board with the 2018-19 budget calendar. The initial 2018-19 budget will be presented to the board at the end of March and approval will be requested in April. The budget will then be presented to the county in May for approval before the board approves the interim budget in June.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

