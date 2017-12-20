Posted on by

Three shot in Laurinburg


Staff report

LAURINBURG — Police say three people were shot late Tuesday night on Willow Drive.

Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams told WPDE ABC News 15 that the victims conditions aren’t being released at this time. No names have been released either.

Detectives are talking with witnesses to determine what happened.

Officials said the shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m.

Williams said more information will be released today.

Those with any information, are asked to call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211.

