Laurinburg City Hall remains sore spot

LAURINBURG — In what could become an ongoing “sore spot” for the new Laurinburg City Council, the board was split this week on how to proceed with the new City Hall.

Council approved three separate budget amendments Tuesday night to make initial payments on the $9.1 million project. But not before hearing from those that thought the city needed to slow the project’s progression.

Newly elected council member Mary Evans, who campaigned against the project, said more discussion was needed before taking Tuesday’s votes.

“We’re moving too fast,” said Evans, who was sworn in earlier that day along with James Garby Jr. and Drew Williamson.

According to Evans, only one architectural firm was consulted on the project and she suspected that its findings about the need and cost of the new facility were exaggerated.

“Can you get another opinion?” she said. “We know that architects are in the business of what? Making money.”

Mayor Matthew Block also asked those in support of the municipal project to reconsider their stances.

“What Miss Evans is saying is this is going to be a sore spot among citizens, the town and council going forward,” Block said. “There are a majority of citizens that have valid concerns that this is not the best way to proceed or the least expensive and a truly objective analysis has not been done.”

Block said that in the “spirit of unity” council should get another opinion on the need, size and scale of a new City Hall.

“If an assessment comes back that this is the best way to move forward then we will all move forward happily,” the mayor said. “There is no urgency to it and that I don’t understand why council won’t put this to rest.”

Evans said she would be satisfied with an additional review.

“This is going to be a dark cloud over our city for a long time if we don’t come to some kind of compromise,” she said. “If you get another opinion, I will close my mouth.”

But council member Williamson said the municipal project has been studied and discussed for the past two years. He added that the city talked with several architectural firms before deciding on who to work with.

Supporters of the project cite outdated buildings, safety concerns, and ADA compliance as root causes for the necessity for a new building.

“For us to continue to debate this every time… as much as I want us to get along, I’m not going to change my opinion,” Williamson said.

Council member Curtis Leak agreed and called for the council to proceed with voting on the amendments.

“I don’t have anything to say,” Leak said.

Council voted 4 to 1, with council members Mary Jo Adams, Leak, Williamson and Garby voting in favor of amending the budget by $100,000 to pay Professional Services for its work on the project. Evans was opposed.

Council voted 3 to 2 with Adams, Leak and Williamson voting in favor of amending the budget by $110,863 to pay the debt service interest on the new City Hall. Evans and Garby voted against taking the money from the city’s three fund balances.

In a third budget adjustment, council voted 4 to 1 with Adams, Leak, Garby and Williamson voting to amend the budget by $175,290 for pre-construction expenses. Evans was the sole no vote.

Garby, who is also opposed to the new municipal building, said he only voted with the majority when it dealt with money already spent on the project.

“I continue to be opposed to any new spending,” he said. “I ran on my opposition and I owe it my supporters to make their feelings known.”

Block said Tuesday’s votes set a bad precedent.

“The day will come when council members are not in the majority,” he said. “To be shut down and not seek compromise … you leave a bad taste in the mouth.”

Scott Witten|Laurinburg Exchange Workers at the site of the new City Hall in Laurinburg. Officials say construction is on schedule.

Scott Witten Editor

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

