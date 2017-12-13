City to allow alcohol at festivals

LAURINBURG — Festivals and celebrations in Laurinburg will now be able to serve beer and wine.

The Laurinburg City Council voted Tuesday night to amend the city code to allow the consumption of alcohol at special events.

The change goes into effect immediately.

Drinking beer and wine is normally banned on public streets and buildings, but Tuesday’s change now allows such use during “any community-sponsored public function, festival or celebration.” State law allows municipalities to regulate alcohol use on government controlled or owned property.

City officials said the change would allow future events in downtown to have the option.

“Specifically, we have partnered with Scotland Memorial’s FundRun and our Spring Arts Festival to combine both events,” officials said. “This amendment would allow for patrons to be able to possess and consume beer and wine on public streets and parking areas….”

Event organizers must apply for a permit from the city and demonstrate proof of insurance and make provisions for traffic control and public safety. Under the new rule, the city would also designate the boundaries of the event and temporarily close any streets within the boundaries for general public use.

Permit applications must be filed at least 14 days prior to the event.

In other business, the council heard a storm drainage report by Charles Willis of Willis Engineering.

Residents have expressed concerns about repeated flooding throughout the city and have asked about a comprehensive plan to fix flooding.

At a meeting in September, Public Works Director Stacey McQuage said Laurinburg had not conducted a drainage study in 20 years.

Willis suggested the city put a policy in place to tackle the issue.

Council also voted to:

— Approve amending the Unified Development Ordinance. The proposed amendments include changes to the ordinance’s legislative/quasi-judicial procedures, supplemental regulations development review process and definitions.

— Approved a resolution to grant three easements at the Laurinburg_Maxton Airport to allow for a pipeline project there by Piedmont Natural Gas company. The total compensation for the temporary and permanent easements is $85,535. The town of Maxton must also approve the request.

— Approve an amendment to the personnel policy to add previously omitted vacation leave accrual charts to allow city employees a year to to use their vacation leave.

— Approve holding council meetings on the first Tuesday after the 15 of the month, with the exception of November and December because of the holidays.

— Name David Ellison and Iris Lockhart to the three-year terms to the Board of Adjustments.

Earlier Tuesday, newly elected council members Mary Evans and James J. Garby, Jr. along with re-elected council member Drew Williamson were sworn in by District Court Judge Regina Joe.

Mayor Matthew Block jokingly asked Williamson, who was elected to his second term, if he wanted “four more years of this?”

“It will be fun,” Williamson said.

The council also voted to appoint council member Mary Jo Adams as mayor pro tempore. Adams got three votes — Curtis Leak, Williamson and Adams — while Evans got two votes — Garby and Evans — in the contest to serve as deputy mayor.

