New members of Laurinburg Council take oaths

LAURINBURG —New members of the Laurinburg City Council will be sworn in today at noon.

The swearing-in will be held in the council chambers of the municipal building at 303 West Church St. The public is invited.

Newly elected council members Mary Evans and James J. Garby, Jr. along with re-elected council member Drew Williamson will receive their oaths of office by District Court Judge Regina Joe.

The council is also expected to appoint a mayor pro tempore.

The new city council will regroup again at 7 tonight for the December meeting.

Tonight’s agenda will include a request to amend a city code to allow for alcohol to be consumed during special events. The change would ban the use of beer and wine on public streets and buildings, but would allow such use during “any community sponsored public function, festival or celebration.”

Event organizers would need to apply for a permit from the city and demonstrate proof of insurance and make provision for traffic control and public safety. Under the proposed amendment, the city would also designate the boundaries of the event and temporarily close those streets within the boundaries for general public use.

Permit applications must be filed at least 14 days prior to the event.

“This would allow for future events downtown to have this option,” the city agenda said. “This amendment would allow patrons to be able to possess and consume beer and wine on public streets and parking areas for the event.”

In other business, the council will also hear a storm drainage report by Charles Willis of Willis Engineering.

Residents have expressed concerns about repeated flooding t5hroughout the city and have asked about a comprehensive plan to fix flooding.

At a meeting in September, Public Works Director Stacey McQuage said Laurinburg had not conducted a drainage study in 20 years.

Also tonight, the city will hold a public hearing to consider amending the Unified Development Ordinance. The proposed amendments include changes to the ordinance’s legislative/quasi-judicial procedures, supplemental regulations development review process and definitions.

The council will also consider a resolution to grant three easements at the Laurinburg_Maxton Airport to allow for a pipeline project there by Piedmont Natural Gas company. The total compensation for the temporary and permanent easements is $85,535.

Drew Williamson http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_drew-IMG_9905.jpg Drew Williamson Mary Evans http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_MEvans.jpg Mary Evans Garby http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Garby.jpg Garby

