Fred Fox, Scotland County broadcasting icon, dies

LAURINBURG — Fred Fox Jr., a radio broadcaster known as “the voice of Scotland County,” has died.

Fox, who passed away on Saturday, was 75.

“It is doubtful if anyone was a more vocal and positive advocate for Laurinburg and Scotland County than Fred Fox,” Beacham McDougald said on Fox’s Facebook page. “His passing leaves us a legacy to remember and reflect upon.”

Colorfully outspoken, Fox served as a radio announcer and news director for stations like WEWO and WSTS before buying WLNC in the late 1980s, where he also served as an announcer.

Jeff Maley said Scotland County has lost “an icon.”

“If you played sports in the era I grew up, he covered you with the local radio station WLNC,” Maley said. “If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard him say “Go Scots” I wouldn’t have to go to work.”

Fox was also a member of numerous local civic organizations and recently served as grand marshal for the 2017 Laurinburg Christmas Parade. He was named the 2014 Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out for the family of our long time friend Fred Fox,” the chamber said in a statement. “Fred was Scotland County’s biggest fan and promoter. Fred, we love you and you will be missed.”

Funeral arrangements, which are being handled by Richard Boles Funeral Home, are incomplete.

