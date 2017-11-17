Laurinburg parade entries due Monday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2017 Laurinburg Christmas Parade.

The deadline for parade entries is Monday. The annual Christmas will be held Dec. 2, at 2 p.m.

Officials have named Fred Fox grand marshall of the Christmas parade. Fox was a longtime owner of WLNC Radio and is still an on-air personalityfor the station. He has also been involved in civic organizations like Laurinburg Jaycees, Rotary, American Legion, and Kiwanis. Fox was the 2004 recipient of the Dunbar-McCoy Volunteer award presented by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This honor is presented to a Scotland County resident considered to be a civic-minded “unsung hero,” a citizen that contributes to the community by giving his/her time and energy freely and unselfishly, according to Chris English, executive director for the chamber.

“I am honored to have Fred Fox as the grand marshall of the Christmas Parade,” English said. “Fred loves Scotland County and has been the biggest promoter and cheerleader for our community.”

Fox will be escorted by long-time friend WLNC news director Sandy Callan.

The parade will begin at the corner of Railroad and Main streets and will end on South Main Street and Plaza Road. The entry fee and registration are due on Monday. The entry fee will double for any registration received after Nov. 22.

For information about how to obtain an entry for the parade, contact kbuie@laurinburgchamber.com or call the chamber office at 910-276-7420.

