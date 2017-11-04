Foundation Ritz gala tonight

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Memorial Foundation will turn the Scotland Memorial Hospital campus into a night of fancy decor, attire, and foods for the annual Putting on the Ritz — A Gala of Giving tonight.

This year’s “Gala of Giving” will feature fine dining, cocktails, and silent and live auctions —all in the name of raising money to help those in need receive medical treatment. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Some menu items include Crab Salad Push-up Pops, garlic pork shoulder, curry roasted carrots with yogurt and mint, fire roasted BBQ pork lion with Texas caviar, and English sticky toffee pudding for dessert. The food for tonight’s fundraiser is provided by Morrison Healthcare.

Organizers hope to raise $195,000 from the event, which will be generated from sponsors, donations, auctions, and the Ritz Raffle, which will announce its winner on Saturday.

Last year’s Putting on the Ritz — A Gala of Giving raised a total $191,500, with $42,000 of the total going to towards relief for those affected by Hurricane Matthew.

The winner of the raffle will have the choice of a Nissan Rogue, $10,000, or a John Deer Gator. Tickets can still be purchases at online at https://www.501auctions.com/ritzgala/custom/buy-raffle-tickets.

The winner of the Ritz Raffle is responsible for all taxes, tags, title, and documentation of whichever prize they choose. Federal and state income taxes are the responsibility of the winner. Prizes valued over $5,000 require the Scotland Memorial Foundation to collect an IRS withholding payment of 31 percent before the prize is issued and transferred to the winner.

Funds raised will go towards community health screens and events, support groups, free mammogram screenings for women with financial concerns, scholarships, and the Scotland Memorial Cancer Center.

The fundraiser also goes towards assisting support groups that deal with diabetes, Parkinson, cancer, MS, and strokes.

“The true highlight of the evening is the opportunity to honor the individuals and businesses who support the Foundation’s Putting on the Ritz. Through their generous financial contributions, Scotland Memorial Foundation is able to use the net proceeds from the Ritz to fund numerous community-based health programs and services each year,” said Kirsten Dean, Scotland Memorial Foundation director.

For information about Putting on the Ritz —A Gala of Giving, call 910-291-7551 or visit www.scotlandhealth.org/foundation.

By Nolan Gilmour ngilmour@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

