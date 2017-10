LAURINBURG — Aaron T. Saddler, 45, of Laurinburg has been charged in the shooting death of Brandon Morris at a party Saturday night on Salem Street, according to Laurinburg police.

Authorities have not released a motive.

Morris’ brother, Latrell Allen, was shot and killed in May at an apartment complex on Charlotte Street.

Williams said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or call 911.

