County’s first day of early voting heavy

LAURINBURG — More than 100 more voters cast ballots in the municipal elections on the first day of early voting compared with the period in 2015.

According to the Scotland County Board of Elections, 284 people voted on Thursday. About 174 voters cast ballots in the municipal election two years ago.

“The turnout certainly is larger, but we may have a better feel for things after Friday’s voting,” said Dell Parker, county elections director.

One-Stop Early Voting continues today at the Board of Elections Conference Room at the County Annex Building at 231 East Cronly St.

One-Stop Early Voting will run open until Nov. 4. Voters will be able to cast ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, Nov. 4, early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals wanting to register to vote may do so during early voting, but must provide documentation of residency, such as; a utility bill, bank statement, or pay check stub. there is not a photo I.D. requirement, according to Parker.

“Everything was pretty smooth today,” Parker said. “There were no hiccups.”

Contested seats include Laurinburg City Council’s District 1, District 2, and the at-large district. The elections in East Laurinburg, Wagram, an Gibson are all uncontested.

On Election Day — Nov. 7 — polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In the last municipal elections in 2015, about 22 percent of 10,700 registered voters went to the polls. The county currently has about 22,240 registered voters.

Nolan Gilmour|Laurinburg Exchange Campaign workers tout their candidates at a designated area near the county elections officie on the first day of early voting. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_9899-1.jpg Nolan Gilmour|Laurinburg Exchange Campaign workers tout their candidates at a designated area near the county elections officie on the first day of early voting.

More than 100 more voters turn out at polls