Pastor makes mission to battle crime in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — It must be Michael Edds’s chosen calling as a pastor that has him going faithfully year after year to the Laurinburg City Council meeting to talk about crime.

Edds was back this week to broach the topic with city leaders. This time the former police chaplain brought a set of his own recommendations that he hopes the city will adopt to reduce criminal activitity — something that he says is much too high for a town the size of Laurinburg. The city’s overall crime rate is 134 percent higher than the national average, according to Edds.

“I have been coming for three years and nothing gets done,” Edds told The Exchange. “This is not political. I don’t care who fixes this issue as long as it is corrected.”

Many of the recommendations focused on helping young people including a city curfew; mentoring; a recreation center; more playgrounds at housing projects; and an interactive center for children similar to the Discovery Place in Rockingham.

Edds, the pastor of Cross Pointe Church, said the city must make crime fighting a top priority. He suggested getting a consultant for the police department.

“In dealing with the crime rate, put the same amount of effort, experts, meetings, hours and money that you have put into the new building thus far,” Edds said.

He also said the police department needs to hire at least 20 new officers and double the number lawmen assigned to the gang unit. According to Edds, Laurinburg has 2.8 police officers per 1,000 residents. The state average is 4.8 officers per 1,000.

He said salaries for officers also need to be raised.

“Our chief and officers are not to blame,” Edds said. “The rate would be much higher without their incredible work. The council needs to fully fund, equip and help them. I’m reminded of Winston Churchill’s request to the United States, “give us the tools and we will finish the job.’ ”

According to Edds, Laurinburg also need to adopt the concept of community policing where officers are seen as part of the community.

“Develop proactive programs to involve the citizens as partners in crime prevention,” he said. “Build trust levels by being a part of that neighborhood. Chief (Darwin) Williams had an excellent idea which helped build community relationships with officers was community cookouts. Give him funding to do one a month.”

Edds gave council the recommendations along with a packet of potential grants to help fund some of the crime fighting efforts.

In responding to Edds, council has repeatedly said that they are not ignoring crime, and are in constant discussions with with police officials and members of the city’s crime commission. City officials also said that there are some new crime initiatives that cannot be discussed publicly.

Councilman J.D. Willis said the council at its retreat earlier this year discussed crime at length and that the police department was working to address many of the issues that Edds had raised.

“We’re working on it is about all I can say,” Willis said. “We rely on the chief and his group and we are not looking at it with a blind eye.”

Edds said he was grateful that Willis asked for a copy of the recommendations during a break at Tuesday’s meeting, but was not sure there was real interest among the council members.

Even so, the West Virginia native said he planned to continue to bring up the issue. He added that he would ignore naysayers who claim that his crime statistics are incorrect or that his intense focus on crime shines a negative light on Laurinburg.

“High crime is the greatest danger to our city’s future,” he said. “It should have a higher priority than City Hall. My heart hurts knowing that 40-plus young people have been murdered on our streets in the past 10 years. So much potential has been lost in our city.”

Scott Witten switten@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

