Early, One-Stop voting begins in Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Voters in Scotland County’s 2017 municipal elections can head to the polls this morning as One-Stop Early Voting gets underway today.

Those interested in casting their vote can head to the Board of Elections Conference Room at the County Annex Building at 231 East Cronly St. today until 5 p.m.

Campaign workers will be provided with a designated area in the Annex Building’s parking lot, which they must stay within while campaign, as well as remain 50 feet away from the entrance to the voting precinct, according to Dell Parker, Scotland county Board of Elections director.

One-Stop Early Voting will remain open until Nov. 4. Voters will be able to cast ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, Nov. 4, early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals wanting to register to vote may do so during early voting, but must provide documentation of residency, such as; a utility bill, bank statement, or pay check stub. there is not a photo I.D. requirement, according to Parker.

“The main thing is that people need to understand that this election is only for the citizens that live within the city limits of the five municipalities in Scotland County,” Parker said.

In the last municipal elections in 2015, about 22 percent of 10,700 registered voters went to the polls.

The county currently has about 22,240 registered voters.

Parker said she does not know how voter turnout will go this year, but the next couple days will give her an idea of interest this year.

“I will actually use the first couple days to determine what I think turn out will be,” Parker said.

The races for the Laurinburg City Council appear to have the most interest.

On Election Day — Nov. 7 — polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This year’s ballot will feature elections in five different municipalities and 8 separate races.

Contested seats include Laurinburg City Council’s District 1, District 2, and the at-large district. Maxton’s Board of Commissioners has a contested race.

The elections in East Laurinburg, Wagram, an Gibson are all uncontested.

Residents of Scotland County’s five municipalities may only vote for the candidates in their city or town. Residents of Laurinburg may cast their vote for a candidate in the district they reside, as well as vote in the at-large seat race.

There will be no photo I.D. requirement during this election and same day voter registration will be available during early voting.

The period to cast ballots will extend to Nov. 4

