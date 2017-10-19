Scotland Health Department adds staff

LAURINBURG – There are four new faces at the Scotland County Health Department according to an announcement made at Tuesday’s health board meeting.

The department has hired a nurse practitioner, public health nurse I, public health nurse III and a new clerk in the WIC office.

The nurse practitioner started work on Oct. 10 and will see patients in the Maternal Health clinic, according to Health Department Director Kristen Patterson.

“We’re starting the [patient] histories for our Maternity Clinic on Monday. After the histories you have to wait two weeks, and we’ll bring the patients back in,” Patterson said. “There’s still some training mandated by the state that she has to complete before she starts seeing patients.”

The public health nurse III started work on Oct. 16 and will begin seeing patients in the child health clinic once her state mandated training is completed.

The department’s revenue collection had been lagging because it lacked anyone to run the clinic creating a deficit in revenue collection, according to Fiscal Management Supervisor Tim Martin.

“As of Sept. 30 at three months [of the fiscal year] should be at 25 percent. We’re at 16.4 percent, we’re about nine percent under collections for revenues,” Martin said. “If you will remember, we currently have no child health and no maternal health program, so those numbers will be off.”

Once those nurses take their place, revenue collection should right itself.

The public health nurse I will begin on Nov. 1, and the WIC clerk will begin within the next week, according to personnel officer, Benita Mullis.

In other business, the board voted to allocate $10,000 to the startup of the labs to go program. The program began last month, but the allocation was a required formality.

“We’re required to allocate $10,000 for Labs to Go, but the programs is going to be funded by itself. It’s going to make us money,” Martin said.

The board also heard a presentation from Lab Manager Erica Hall on a walk-in lab service called “Labs 2 Go.”

The service began in September for residents who would rather have lab work specimens drawn at the Health Department. Any resident can request labs or submit a physician’s order for labs.

Patients should be 18 years or older or accompanied by a parent or guardian who can legally give consent.

The Health Department will not diagnose or interpret results and will not recommend treatment based on results. Lab results will be sent to the primary care physician provided by the patient, and if the patient does not have a primary care provider, a list of providers will be given.

If patients do not have a provider they can pick up the results at the Health Department.

Lab results are usually ready within two to three days after collection.

Fees for services are determined by LabCorp, the facility running the tests, but according to Hall and others at the Health Department certain tests may be cheaper at the department than at other places.

Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Dr. Earl Bowling examines his copy of the monthly financial report as Fiscal Management Supervisor, Tim Martin explains the numbers represented in the bar graph. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_BowlingProcessed.jpg Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Dr. Earl Bowling examines his copy of the monthly financial report as Fiscal Management Supervisor, Tim Martin explains the numbers represented in the bar graph.

By Beth Lawrence blawrence@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169