LGC approves City Hall, consolidation projects

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Local Government Commission gave its unanimous approval Tuesday to Laurinburg’s plan to finance a new $9.1 million City Hall.

The same nine-member commission approved a request from Scotland County for $24 million in general obligation bonds for school consolidation and other projects.

The hearing, attended by about 50 residents and county leaders, lasted about and hour and 45 minutes. The state panel heard from two supporters and two opponents for each project before voting. The commission is under the N.C. State Treasurer’s Office.

Commission members said in approving the projects, the city and county had met financial feasibility requirements.

The decision allows the county and the city to move forward on the proposals.

By Nolan Gilmour

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

