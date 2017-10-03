Laurinburg car chase leads to gun charges

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested Laurinburg man following a car chase and are still looking for the driver.

Bashawn McBryde, 26, of Wilmington Street, was arrested on three felony counts of carrying a concealed handgun and resisting a public officer.

Patrol officers attempted to stop a grey 2017 Kia on South Main Street Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. for an equipment violation, according to Lt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department.

When the officer turned on the lights and siren the driver sped away and eventually turned onto Biggs Street, police said.

On Biggs Street, the car slowed down and McBryde jumped out and ran while the car drove away. The officer let the car go and followed McBryde, police said.

“When he jumped out of the vehicle guns were literally falling on the ground,” Young said “That’s why they pursued him and let the car go.”

Police were able to run the car’s registration, but are still investigating the identity of the driver.

McBryde was taken to Scotland County Detention Center and given a $14,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

