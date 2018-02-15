Scots football opens 2018 season in Charlotte Kickoff Night game

LAURINBURG — There are 184 days until the 2018 high school football season kicks off.

The Fighting Scots will be heading to Charlotte on Aug. 18 to participate in the sixth annual Charlotte Kickoff Night presented by OrthoCarolina.

The announcement was made on Wednesday that the Fighting Scots would join Butler, Dutch Fork and Mallard Creek as part of this year’s double-header at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

The Fighting Scots will be the first game of the night taking on Butler at 5 p.m. the nightcap will feature Dutch Fork taking on Mallard Creek at 8 p.m.

The four teams finished the 2017 season with a combined record of 48-7. Scotland and Mallard Creek played in the 4A and 4AA state championships while Butler was eliminated in the second round of the 4AA playoffs. Dutch Fork, a team out of Irmo, S.C., won the Class AAAAA state championship over Dorman, 28-27.

Fans can purchase tickets for the sixth annual Charlotte Kickoff Night by visiting cltkickoffnight.com and clicking the tickets tab. Tickets are $10 and will get fans into both games.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0846.jpg