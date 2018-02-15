Smith headed to Georgia State

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School senior Tony “T.J” Smith wasn’t a parks and recreation star and wasn’t being recruited by colleges during his time at Carver Middle School, but the Scots defensive lineman said it’s not about where you start, it’s about where you finish.

T.J. finished his high school career with the Scots in December and will begin his journey with the Georgia State University Panthers in the fall.

The Scots senior signed his letter of intent to play Division I college football at Georgia State on National Signing Day. The campus is just over five hours from Laurinburg, but the distance isn’t going keep the Smith family from supporting their boy.

“The five hours won’t stop them from coming to see me,” he said. “It’s been a long journey, I’m very blessed to have the parents I do. They’ve been pushing me through the whole process and without that push I don’t know where I would be.”

T.J.’s most vocal supporter has been his dad, Tony Smith Sr., who attended practice every day and was in the stands every Friday night. T.J. never had to look to find where his dad was sitting, all he had to do was listen.

“He kept me motivated because during games I could hear him hollering at me, I always knew where he is,” T.J. said. “I’m going to have to get adjusted to not having him there at every game.”

Georgia State, located in Atlanta, is a Division I program as a member of the Sun Belt Conference which features teams from seven different states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, Georgia and North and South Carolina.

Current members of the conference include Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Texas State University, University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

The Panthers program was founded in 2010 and have an all-time record of 26-66. Last season, Georgia State under first-year head coach Shawn Elliott finished 7-5 and appeared in their second bowl game, accepting a bid to the Cure Bowl in Florida. Georgia State took on Western Kentucky and won their bowl game 27-17.

“When I went to the campus I really liked the coaches and knew they would coach me hard. It felt like the same type of coaching I got here,” he said.

T.J. led the Fighting Scots two straight seasons in sacks — recording 17.5 sacks during his junior year and 15 this past season. For the 2017 season, Tony tallied 56 tackles, averaging 4.3 per game, 24 of which were tackles for loss to go along with two deflected passes.

Tony plans to study health and physical education so he can pursue a career as a teacher and football coach.

Fighting Scots head coach Richard Bailey wasn’t sure Tony, who started coming to practice as a chubby ninth grader, had what it took to be a Division I athlete. As the years passed, Bailey realized there might have been more talented players on the team, but no one was going to work harder than Tony.

“He’s worked really hard to give himself a chance to play Division I football,” Bailey said. “He’s led the team in sacks the last two years and to my knowledge he set a school record last year with 17 and a half sacks. Tony has made a name for himself and 10 years from now he will probably still hold the sack record. Georgia State, played in a bowl game last year, so he’s getting into a program that’s on the up swing which is always excited to be part of building something. I’m looking forward to seeing him play there.”

Tony said the thing he is most looking forward to about leaving Laurinburg and heading to Atlanta is getting to play football another four years.

“Starting over with new people and getting to do it all over again,” he said.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School senior T.J. Smith, joined by his family, signed his letter of intent on National Signing Day to play Division I football with Georgia State University. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1028.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School senior T.J. Smith, joined by his family, signed his letter of intent on National Signing Day to play Division I football with Georgia State University.

Scots senior ready for new adventure