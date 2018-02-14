St. Andrews swim teams place 6th, 8th at AAC championship

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The St. Andrews University swimming team competed in the AAC Championships over the weekend in Kingsport, Tenn. as each attempted to qualify more swimmers for NAIA Nationals.

The Brenau University (Ga.) won the women’s meet with 701 total points to earn the school’s first Appalachinan Athletic Conference Championship. Brenau edged out runner-up Asbury Univ. (Ky.) which amassed 663 points. Rounding out the rest of the women’s field were: Milligan College with 401 points, Columbia with 329 points, West Virginia Tech with 326 points, Union College with 301 points, Point University with 242 points and St. Andrews with 33 points.

In the men’s meet, WVU-Tech repeated as AAC Champions with 682.5 total points. WVU-Tech edged out Union College, which finished runner up with 649 points. Rounding out the rest of the men’s field were: Asbury with 533.5 points, Milligan with 404 points, Point with 361 points and St. Andrews with 16 points.

Knights

The men’s team featured freshman Caden Wendelin competed in the 500-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle.

Wendelin placed 15th in the finals of the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:14. The Knights freshman placed ninth overall in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:52 — the fastest time in his heat.

Wendelin then placed 12th overall in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.4 seconds — fourth in his consolation heat. His posted hime was four seconds off the winning time posted by Union College’s Grant Davies of 47.32.

Lady Knights

The women’s team featured sophomore Chiara Knebelkamp, freshman Erica Hocum and senior Rachel Widdicks.

Knebelkamp led the Lady Knights with a fifth place finish in the 100-year breaststroke with a time of 1:09 — her second-best time of the season and good enough for an NAIA national qualifying time.

The Lady Knights sophomore posted an NAIA national qualifying time in the 200 breaststroke of 2:34 to earn her seventh place overall. It was her best of the season in that event. Knebelkamp also placed 13th in the women’s 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.07 seconds.

Hocum took 16th place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:40 and 10th in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 23:08.

The swim teams are next competing at the NAIA Nationals from Feb. 28 through March 3 at the Columbus, Ga. Aquatic Center.

