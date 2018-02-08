St. Andrews wrestling falls to Greensboro in final dual

GREENSBORO — The St. Andrews University wrestling team dropped their final dual meet of the season on Wednesday falling 33-18 to Div. III Greensboro College.

Freshman Chase Payne ranked No. 3 in the at 157 lbs. led the Knights with a win by fall over Greensboro’s Ryan Dominique. Payne led the match 10-2 before catching Dominique in a cradle for the win in the third period of their bout.

AAC No. 1 sophomore Noah Walker, at 149 pounds, improved to 7-1 in duals. Walker won his hard-fought 3-2 decision win over Greensboro’s Zach Wilson. Walker used a first period takedown to carry him through the match.

The Knights other contested victory came in their heavyweight bout. The AAC No. 1 and nationally ranked No. 14 junior Aaron Vaughan powered past his Greensboro foe Nick Harper 11-4 on the strength of three takedowns. Vaughan improves to 8-1 on the season with the win.

Senior Argie Burnette won by forfeit for the Knights at 184 lbs.

Knights senior Kavoris Perry mounted a last second rally of a reversal and attempted near-fall points ran out of time as he fell 4-2 in his 174 pound bout against Greensboro’s Tyron Dudley.

Seniors Tyler Evers (197) and Brennan Patton (133) both lost similar bouts at their respective weights as they both got the first takedown and were cruising by in the first period unit both got reversed and pinned which hurt St. Andrew’s chances of a win.

St. Andrews finished the dual meet season at 4-6 while Greensboro improved to 5-15.

St. Andrews will compete in the AAC Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 17 as they attempt to qualify for the NAIA National Tournament. The AAC Tournament is being held at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Ga.

Greensboro 33, SAU 18

125 — Gabe Wilson (Greensboro) won by forfeit

133 — Chris Haskin (Greensboro) won by fall over Brennan Patton (SAU) 1:30

141 — Zach Rainess (Greensboro) won by forfeit

149 — Noah Walker (SAU) dec. Zach Wilson 3-2

157 — Chase Payne (SAU) won by fall over Ryan Dominique 6:18

165 — Quaevon Cannon (Greensboro) won by fall over Nick Pruitte (SAU) 2:00

174 — Tyron Dudley (Greensboro) dec. Kavoris Perry 4-2

184 — Argie Burnette (SAU) won by forfeit

197 — Carlos Ortega (Greensboro) won by fall over Tyler Evers (SAU) 2:14

285 — Aaron Vaughan (SAU) dec. Nick Harper 11-4

