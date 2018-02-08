Foul trouble devastates Lady Scots

PEMBROKE — The Lady Scots played the final two minutes of Wednesday’s game against Purnell Swett with three players on the floor.

Junior Jahkayla Walker, senior Mykeria McNair and sophomore Skyler York were the only Lady Scots left standing. The Lady Scots already depleted roster — short sophomores Asjah Swindell, Miste Clark and senior Tremaine Peterson — got into foul trouble late in the third quarter.

The start of the fourth quarter saw seniors Tykeria McNair and Mylasia Pratt foul out, followed closely by junior Niaria Leach and senior Amaya Pegues.

Lady Scots head coach Mallarie Snow did what she could from the bench, but a technical foul kept her from coaching at her normal intensity forcing her to remain seated or risk being ejected.

Purnell Swett took advantage of the foul trouble by forcing contact going to the free-throw line six times in the fourth quarter.

The game didn’t start out so one sided as the lead changed five times with three ties. The Lady Scots had an 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Purnell tied the game at 8 on a pair of split free-throws from Chelsea Jones.

The two teams went back and forth throughout the second quarter, but the Lady Rams took a five point lead just before the half, 16-11. The Lady Scots trimmed that to three with baskets by Leach.

Jones spurred the Lady Rams to a 10-point lead to start the second half with three consecutive baskets to her Purnell at 27-17 lead.

Snow’s reaction to a Lady Scots turnover earned her a technical and Purnell a trip to the line and possession of the ball. By the end of the third quarter, with McNair, Pratt, Pegues and Leach all playing with four fouls Purnell had jumped out to a 36-27 lead.

As the fouls continued to pile up, McNair, Pratt, Pegues and Leach found themselves on the bench watching the final minutes of the game tick off.

York and Leach led the Lady Scots in scoring with eight points each. Walker followed with seven points while Pegues tallied six, T. McNair scored four points and M. McNair had two.

With the loss, the Lady Scots fall to 2-17 overall and 1-12 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play while Purnell Swett moves to 5-15 overall and 1-12 in conference play.

The Lady Scots conclude the regular season tonight in Rockingham against Richmond (5-13, 3-10). Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Team closes game with three players

By Amber Hatten-Staley