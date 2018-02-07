Lady Scots celebrate departing seniors

LAURINBURG — The five Lady Scots seniors were commended by their coach for sticking with the program despite a season full of trials and tribulations.

Twins Tykeria and Mykeria McNair, Amaya Pegues, Tremaine Peterson and Mylasia Pratt were joined by their families on Tuesday after their game against Lumberton.

Four of the five seniors started against Lumberton, Peterson sat on the bench wearing a mask after showing flu-like symptoms.

The Lady Scots got off to a decent start against the Lady Pirates after back-to-back baskets by Pegues brought her team within one, 5-4. One-point was as close as the Lady Scots would come to Lumberton’s lead for the rest of the night.

The Lady Pirates went on a 7-0 run to take a 4-12 lead before sophomore Skylar York made a basket down low. Lumberton finished the first quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 19-6 lead.

Lumberton extended their lead to 33-14 by the end of the second quarter as the Lady Scots were unable to keep hold of the ball long enough to make a basket. The Lady Pirates defense was relentless in demanding steals and scoring points off them.

Pegues scored eight of the Lady Scots nine points in the third quarter with a basket and two three-pointers. The Lady Scots other point came from a split pair of free-throws from T. McNair.

By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Pirates had a 48-25 lead as the Lady Scots scoring struggles continued. In the end, the Lady Scots fell to Lumberton 74-38 for their 12th straight loss of the season to move to 2-15 overall and 1-11 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Scots single victory over Purnell Swett puts them in seventh place, one game ahead of the win-less Lady Rams. Pinecrest has clinched the women’s SAC-8 title with a 13-0 record, ousting reigning champion Lumberton. The Lady Pirates sit in second place at 10-3 followed by Seventy-First at 9-5.

Jack Britt and Hoke County remain tied for fourth place at 8-5 and Richmond sits alone in sixth place at 3-10.

The Lady Scots had a quick turnaround and traveled to Pembroke on Wednesday for a make-up game with Purnell. The Lady Scots will have Thursday off before remaining on the road to take on Richmond on their regular season finale.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots celebrated their five seniors on Tuesday after their game against Lumberton. The 2018 Lady Scots seniors include, from left, Tykeria McNair, Mykeria McNair, Amaya Pegues, Tremaine Peterson and Mylasia Pratt. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0892.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots celebrated their five seniors on Tuesday after their game against Lumberton. The 2018 Lady Scots seniors include, from left, Tykeria McNair, Mykeria McNair, Amaya Pegues, Tremaine Peterson and Mylasia Pratt.