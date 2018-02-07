Columbia defeats SAU women’s lacrosse in season opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The St. Andrews University women’s lacrosse team dropped their season opener 19-4 to AAC foe Columbia College (S.C.) on the road Tuesday.

Columbia (2-0) got out to a good start as their experience showed in running out to a 13-1 halftime lead over the younger Lady Knights. Sophomore attacker Tameria Richmond got St. Andrews on the board in the first half with her first goal of the season.

The second half was a much more low-scoring affair as the Lady Koalas only outscored the Lady Knights 6-3 in the half for the 15-goal win while only out shooting them 13-7. The second half featured another goal from Richmond while senior attacker Taylor Sehm-Crowley scored two goals on three shots on goal along with a ground ball, two draw control wins and a caused turnover.

Junior goalie Mia Ortiz finished the game making three saves on 23 shots on goal and five ground balls as Columbia out shot the Lady Knights 32-21 overall and only 19-14 in the first half. St. Andrews put 16 shots on goal led by Richmond’s six while she had eight total with her two goals and five draw control wins.

Senior midfielder Allie Aycock won three draws while attempting two shots with a caused turnover while sophomore attacker Victoria Washington attempted four shots while winning a draw and causing a turnover.

St. Andrews won 12 draws tying the Columbia total while forcing seven turnovers.

St. Andrews (0-1) will head to LaGrange, Ga. on Friday. Feb. 9 to face Div. III foe LaGrange College (0-0) at 6 pm.

