St. Andrews falls by one to Johnson & Wales

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team lost another heartbreaking game to non-conference foe Johnson & Wales University on Monday falling 71-70.

St. Andrews got out to a quick lead 9-4 before Johnson & Wales started hit seven threes in the first half to take a 44-37 lead into halftime. The Wildcats shot 54 percent from long range while St. Andrew shot 43 percent but made just two threes.

The game featured numerous momentum changes as Johnson & Wales continued its hot shooting in the second half. The Wildcats largest lead, 55-39, came with 16 minutes left to play. With time winding down, St. Andrews picked up their intensity creating turnovers and making shots to go on a 31-8 run to cut the Wildcats lead to seven, 70-63, with 4:49 to play.

The game consisted of 11 lead changes and seven ties.

Unfortunately, the Knights went cold from the floor and missed a few free throws as Johnson & Wales ended the game on an 8-0 run to secure the one-point win.

St. Andrews forced 19 turnovers while gaining nine steals and out rebounding the Wildcats 39-32. Johnson & Wales finished the game shooting 45 percent, but 52.6 percent for three as they made 10 threes. St. Andrews shot 42 percent overall but just 33 percent from three.

Junior point guard Christian Lathan led the Knights with 17 points and a team-best six assists off the bench. Junior guard Carlos Heath scored 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting with five rebounds.

Freshman forward Darius Huff played the most minutes for the Knights and led the team in rebounds with 13 while adding six points, an assist and steal. Junior guard Andrew Rodriguez tallied eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Freshman forward Calvin Ahoume added seven points with five rebounds and a block. Senior guards Jourdan Sanders and Ben Twigger combined for 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

St. Andrews falls to 3-17 overall while Johnson & Wales improves to 6-13 overall.

The Knights return to action on Saturday on the road against Reinhardt University (Ga.) tip off is set for 2 p.m.

