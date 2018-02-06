Lady Knights Perkins named AAC Player of the Week

LAURINBURG — Lady Knights freshman forward Morgan Perkins has been named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced earlier this week.

Perkins, a Florence, S.C., posted three double-doubles as she helped St. Andrews to a 2-1 record last week. She averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds per game in each of the three games.

For the season, Perkins is averaging 12.4 points per game and 8.3 rebounds.

Perkins tallied 22 points and 17 rebounds on the road against Truett McConnell, followed that up with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Lady Knights loss to Bluefield before adding 23 points and 11 rebounds at home against Truett McConnell on Saturday to upset the Lady Bulldogs, 67-60.

Last week, Perkins shot 55.8 percent, connecting on 29-of-52 from the floor. She also tallied five blocks, three assists and three steals.

The is the first award for the Lady Knights freshman.

St. Andrews (9-15) was back in action on Tuesday at Bluefield State with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.

