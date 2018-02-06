Knights baseball splits four-game serie with Pikeville

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University baseball team split its opening weekend series with non-conference University of Pikeville (Ky.) by winning game one and three but dropping game two and four.

St. Andrews took the first game 12-1 before falling in extra innings in game two 7-6. The Knights won game three on Saturday 12-7, before falling 12-2 in game four.

Game 1: SAU 12, Pikeville 1

St. Andrews held a slim 1-0 lead through fourth innings before Pikeville managed to tie the game. The Knights poured on 11 runs over the next three innings — scoring five runs in the fourth and three runs in both the fifth and sixth inning to roll to the 12-1 win.

Offensively, St. Andrews was led by multi-hit games from center fielder Ryne Dickens and junior catcher Seth Spillman as they both recorded two hits. Dickens drove in three with a double and a single. Sophomore first baseman Chris Stubbs knocked in a three-run double. Freshman shortstop Luis Barrios, sophomore third baseman J.R. Polak, and outfielder Nolan Pierce. Pierce and sophomore right field Maliq Johnson recorded doubles while Johnson scored three runs.

Pitching was sophomore starter Davis O’Brien (1-0) who went 4 1/3 innings allowing two hits and one run with three walks and three strikeouts for the win. Relievers Landon Kincaid and Charles Tortorici finished the game going 2 2/3 innings with Kincaid throwing two and allowing one hit and walk with a strikeout.

Game 2: Pikeville 7, SAU 6 (8 innings)

Senior pitcher Zach Saylor started the second game on Friday and lasted five innings allowing four hits and six runs, three earned, on three walks and a strikeout. Pikeville took advantage of some St. Andrews errors in the first inning to go up 3-0 and added three more in the fifth to lead 6-1.

St. Andrews put up a five spot in the sixth inning to tie the game at six before Pikeville scored a run in the eighth inning off sophomore reliever Cole Tysinger (0-1) and hang on for the 7-6 win.

Offensively, the Knights outhit the Bears 14-5 led by a three-hit game from Spillman. Recording multi-hit games were outfielders Dickens, Johnson, and junior Noah Whalen while catcher Ivan Vazquez had two hits including a double.

Pierce and reserve outfielder Josh Wallace also drove in two runs apiece while Wallace had two hits and Whalen had an RBI double and a stolen base.

Game 3: SAU 12, Pikeville 7

SAU put on a quality hitting and pitching performance for six innings in game one on tallying six runs in the first inning and five more over the next four innings to run out to an 11-0 lead. St. Andrews led 12-1 heading into the seventh when Pikeville put together a six run rally off relievers Jonathan Crowe and Jordan DeBerry.

Knights reliever Charles Tortorici closed out the final inning.

Junior starter Zach Mathes (1-0) threw six quality innings allowing four hits and one run on two walks and seven strikeouts to get the win.

Offensively St. Andrews had 16 hits led by a 3-for-3 game and RBI from Nolan Pierce while Ryne Dickens was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Driving in two runs apiece with one hit each was Johnson, Spillman, and Stubbs.

Outfielders Josh Wallace and freshman Bryce Dixon, senior third baseman Emerson Gross, Vazquez, and infielders Noah Lawson and Barrios all recorded hits in the game.

St. Andrews had 12 different players record hits in the game while 8 different guys had RBIs.

Game 4: Pikeville 12, SAU 2

St. Andrews got out to a quick 2-0 lead after the first two innings until giving two back in the third. Pikeville put the game away with five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth inning off Knights relievers Matt Strickland and Michael Wright.

Senior starter Trevor Maly (0-1) threw five innings allowing eight hits and seven runs, six earned, on a walk and two strikeouts.

Pierce led the Knights with a multi-hit game going 2-for-4 with a stolen base while also pitching the seventh inning allowing a hit and a run. Johnson then recorded a triple as well for the Knights but St. Andrews could not drive him in.

St. Andrews and Pikeville both are 2-2 after their opening series.

The Knights remain at home to host non-conference NAIA opponent West Virginia Tech on Saturday at 12 p.m.

