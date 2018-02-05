Lady Knights softball quickly falls to 0-4

Softball falls in opener to Belmont Abbey

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University softball team dropped their opening day series against Belmont Abbey College on Friday. Belmont took game one 9-0 and held off a late St. Andrews rally to take game two 6-5.

Game 1: BAC 9, SAU 0 (5)

Lady Knights’ sophomore starting pitcher, Brennan Broadaway (0-1), threw three innings allowing five hits and six runs — with one earned run — with no walks and three strikeouts. Junior reliever Nancy Amos came in to throw the final two innings allowing one hit and one earned run.

Early errors proved too much to overcome for the Lady Knights as they fell 9-0 as Belmont Abbey scored seven of them off St. Andrews errors while the Lady Knights could tally just three hits off the Belmont Abbey starter.

Broadaway led the Lady Knights with a hit and two stolen bases while outfielders Cassie Fortner and Rachel Swartwood knocked singles. Swartwood reached base twice on walks.

Game 2: BAC 6, SAU 5

St. Andrews got out to a quick 1-0 lead in game two on a Lexi Dawson double that drove in junior infielder Nikki Santiago before Belmont Abbey rallied for three runs to lead 3-1 after four innings.

Belmont Abbey held onto their lead until the sixth when they padded their lead by scoring three insurance runs — two of which on a home run. St. Andrews put together a quality rally in the bottom of the seventh scoring four runs to fall just short at 6-5.

Fortner led the Lady Knights with two hits including a double while Broadaway and Ashlyn Dial each drove in two runs in the seventh. St. Andrews was only outhit 8-6 while Swartwood, Broadaway, and Fortner recorded hits in each game.

Game-two starter, sophomore S.K. Brown (0-1) picked up the loss as she tossed six innings allowing seven hits and six runs — five earned — on three walks and three strikeouts while Amos also threw a score-less inning with two strikeouts.

Softball drops doubleheader to Limestone

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University softball team dropped both ends of their non-conference doubleheader at Saturday against Div. II foe Limestone College (S.C). Limestone took game one 8-0 and game two 4-0.

Game 1: Limestone 8, SAU 0

Limestone’s two starters were able to hold the Knights to just two hits in game one and just six base runners as they shut down the St. Andrews offense. Limestone score four runs over the first four innings before adding four insurance runs in the seventh.

Lady Knights’ sophomore starting pitcher, S.K. Brown (0-2), threw three innings allowing four hits and two runs with two walks and zero strikeouts. Sophomore reliever Brennan Broadaway came in to throw the final four innings allowing six hits and six unearned runs as Limestone took advantage of several Lady Knights errors.

Broadaway led the Lady Knights offense with two hits and a stolen base. Junior first baseman Lexi Dawson drew two walks.

Game 2: Limestone 4, SAU 0

Limestone scored three runs in the third inning on a triple before adding another in the seventh inning for the 4 run win.

Santiago and Ashlyn Dial each led the Knights with singles as St. Andrews struggled to get any offense going against Limestone’s starter who tossed six shutout two-hit innings. Santiago and freshman center fielder Cassie Fortner also stole one base each.

Brown (0-3) also started game two and tossed six innings allowing eight hits and four earned runs on three walks and four strikeouts while junior reliever Nancy Amos threw a scoreless seventh inning with a strikeout.

The Lady Knights are 0-4 on the season while Limestone is 2-0.

St. Andrews will hit the road on Tuesday to take on Methodist University at 1 p.m.

