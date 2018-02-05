Lady Scots take tumble against Pinecrest

SOUTHERN PINES — The Lady Scots hit rock bottom against Pinecrest on Friday.

They scored just 17 points the entire game and facing a 42-point deficit mid-way through the third quarter a running clock was activated, per the NCHSAA mercy rule when one team is winning by a 42-point margin a running clock begins. The clock only stops for time outs and end of the quarter.

It was the first time this season the Lady Scots faced that situation, but the baskets weren’t falling and the defense couldn’t stop the Lady Patriots.

Lady Scots head coach Mallarie Snow didn’t have much to say to her team — because there wasn’t much left to say.

The Lady Scots kept pace with the Lady Patriots in the first quarter as they were only outscored by four points, 13-9 — after that it was all downhill from there.

The Lady Scots scored one point in the second and zero in the third to find themselves in a 53-10 deficit heading into the final quarter.

With the clock running, the Lady Scots scored just seven points to outscore the Lady Patriots 7-2.

With the loss, the Lady Scots fall to 2-15 overall and 1-10 in conference play while Pinecrest improves to 18-1 overall and 11-0 on SAC-8 play.

The Lady Scots are 1-10 in the SAC-8 standings and are in seventh place, one game ahead of win-less Purnell Swett at 0-11. Pinecrest tops the girl’s rankings with an undefeated 11-0 record. Three games back is second place Lumberton at 8-3 while Jack Britt and Seventy-First are tied for third at 8-4.

Hoke County sits in fifth place at 7-5 and Richmond is in sixth at 3-8 heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Lady Scots wrap their conference schedule with three games this week at home on Tuesday against Lumberton for Senior Night. The Lady Scots are on the road on Feb. 7 at UNCP against Purnell Swett and remain on the road Friday to take on Richmond. Tip off for all three games is scheduled for 6 p.m.

