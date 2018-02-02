St. Andrews men split recent games

Truett-McConnell runs past St. Andrews

CLEVELAND, Ga. – The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team fell 67-55 on the road to AAC foe Truett-McConnell University (Ga.) earlier this week.

The teams played a fairly close first half with Truett shooting 40.6 percent and the Knights shooting 35.5 percent. Despite going on a 9-4 run to end the first half, the Knights still trailed the Bears, 36-31 at the break.

A low-scoring second half saw the Knights shoot 45 percent while Truett shot 39 percent as the Bears outscored the Knights 31-24 in the second half to secure the 12-point win overall. St. Andrews went 7-of-10 from the line for the game and 50 percent from three but it was not enough. The teams only attempted five combined free throws in the entire second half as well and just 23 for the game.

Junior point guard Christian Lathan led the Knights with a team-high 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting and three three-pointers, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Senior guard Jourdan Sanders tallied four points with five rebounds and a team-best three assists. Junior guard Carlos Heath added five points with three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Freshman guard Devonte Pettaway had eight points with two rebounds and an assist.

Sophomore forward Luis Rossi had 10 points and five rebounds while freshman forward Calvin Ahoume had four points, a team-high six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Knights’ rally not enough in loss to Rams

BLUEFIELD, Va. – The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team fell 82-75 Thursday on the road to AAC foe Bluefield College (Va.).

St. Andrews started off the first half outscoring Bluefield 20-19 then the Rams went on a 24-6 to lead the Knights, 43-26 at halftime. Bluefield shot 51 percent in the first half while St. Andrews shot 46 percent.

The Knights played better in the second half shooting 47 percent to outscore the Rams 49-39 for the half, but fell short in the end by seven points.

St. Andrews forced 19 Bluefield turnovers while gaining 13 steals and pulling down 30 rebounds and shooting 47 percent overall. Bluefield shot 49 percent and made five more threes than the Knights.

St. Andrews ended the game with four players in double figures.

Junior forward Jeremias Easterling led the Knights with 15 points along with six rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Freshman forward Calvin Ahoume added 14 points and five rebounds with a block.

Junior guard Carlos Heath also tallied 14 points along with an assist and a steal. Freshman forward added eight rebounds along with his five points, two steals, and assist. Senior guard Ben Twigger scored 11 points and three three-pointers along with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Junior point guard Christian Lathan finished with eight points, a team-best four assists and two steals with a block. Lathan now has 66 assists on the season, averaging 3.7 per game, to rank in the top six in the AAC. Senior guard Jourdan Sanders contributed six points with two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

St. Andrews falls to 3-15 overall and 3-13 in the AAC while Bluefield improves to 13-8 overall and 9-5 in the conference.

The Knights are back in action on Saturday as they return home to host Tennessee Wesleyan (8-15) at 2 p.m.

