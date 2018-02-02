Lady Knights split this week’s games

Perkins, Ring help Lady Knights rout Truett

CLEVELAND, Ga. — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team routed AAC foe Truett-McConnell University earlier this week with a 69-44 victory.

The Lady Knights dominated in the first half by shooting 55 percent and taking a 44-19 lead into halftime as they outscored Truett 17-13 in the second quarter. St. Andrews held Truett to just 23 percent shooting

The second half was a much lower scoring affair as both teams combined for just 19 points in the third — with St. Andrews again outscoring Truett, 10-9. The Lady Knights added 15 more points in the fourth while shooting just 37 percent as they began to take the foot off the gas.

The Lady Knights defense held Truett to just 25.6 percent in the second half and 14 percent from three.

The difference was St. Andrew’s three-point shooting as they knocked down seven to shoot 32 percent from behind the arc while Truett shot just 20 percent from three.

St. Andrews forced 12 turnovers while gaining seven steals and pulling down 51 rebounds to out rebound the Lady Bears 51-37.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins led the Lady Knights with a double-double scoring 22 points and 17 rebounds to go along with three assists, three blocks, and a steal. It was Perkins fifth double-double of the season and her 10th game out of her last 11 in double-digit points.

Sophomore guard Samantha Ring led the Lady Knights from behind the arc shooting 6-of-13 for 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, a block and two steals.

Senior forward Ellen Dukes also scoring in double figures with 12 points, four rebounds with two assists and a steal. Freshman guard Nijha Shannon added seven points and eight rebounds.

Sophomore point guard Courtney Rowe finished with a team-best six assists with eight rebounds, two steals and a block while fellow guard, junior Kayla Clifton had eight points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Lady Knights limited in loss to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. – The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team could not get their offense on track Thursday falling 62-49 to Bluefield College (Va.).

A low-scoring first quarter saw the Lady Rams outscore the Lady Knights 15-9. St. Andrews came back to pour on 19 points in the second quarter to outscore the Rams by six to go into the break tied at 28 apiece with St. Andrew shooting 50 percent.

Bluefield stepped on the gas in the second half running out to an eight-point lead after outscoring the Lady Knights 17-9 in the third quarter to lead 45-37. Bluefieldn won the fourth 17-12 to go on for the win.

St. Andrews forced 15 Bluefield turnovers while gaining nine steals and pulling down 35 rebounds and shooting 39 percent overall. Bluefield shot 36 percent, but made six more threes than the Lady Knights.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins led the LadyKnights with 21 points and 11 rebounds with two steals and a block. It was her sixth double-double of the season and third in her last four games.

Sophomore point guard Courtney Rowe finished in double figures with 11 points, a team-best seven assists and a team-high three steals with a block. Fellow guard junior Kayla Clifton added six points, five rebounds and a steal. Rowe now has 99 assists on the season to rank in the top three in the AAC.

Senior forward Ellen Dukes recorded eight rebounds with three points and two steals. Freshman guard Nijha Shannon added four points, six rebounds and an assist. Sophomore guard Samantha Ring added four points, two rebounds, and a steal.

St. Andrews falls to 8-15 overall and 6-14 in the AAC while Bluefield improves to 12-11 overall and 9-9 in the conference.

The Lady Knights return home on Saturday to host Tennessee Wesleyan (15-6) at 12 p.m.

SAU Athletics St. Andrews junior Kayla Clifton has 99 assists on the season, an average of 4.3 per game, to rank in the top three in the AAC. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_image002.jpg SAU Athletics St. Andrews junior Kayla Clifton has 99 assists on the season, an average of 4.3 per game, to rank in the top three in the AAC.