Scotland Christian boys top Temple Christian, girls fall

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy’s varsity boys were the only one that kept their winning streak alive.

The Saints are on a five-game win streak after a 104-74 win over Temple Christian in Rockingham earlier this week. Their last loss, 69-54, came at the beginning of January against Berean Baptist Academy.

Scotland Christian was led by freshman Brodie Clark’s 34 points. Senior Daniel Sisk and junior Ethan Pate both tallied 24 points in the victory.

With the win, the Saints improve to 11-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play. The team will be back in action on Friday in Fayetteville to take on Liberty Christian. The two teams met last week and the Saints picked up a 76-64 win over the Knights.

The JV boy’s were supposed to play on Tuesday, but their game was cancelled due to scheduling differences.

GIRLS

It was a rough outing for both the JV and varsity girl’s basketball teams as both fell to Temple Christian. The JV Lady Saints fell to Lady Tigers by 10 points, 35-25.

The JV Lady Saints were led by sophomore Lindsey Newton and eighth grader Kadence Sheppard as each scored eight points.

The loss snaps a four-game win streak for the JV Lady Saints, whose last loss came back in November — against the Lady Tigers. In that game, which was played in Laurinburg, Temple Christian topped the JV Lady Saints, 28-17.

The JV Lady Saints move to 5-2 overall for the season and will be back in action on Friday taking on Liberty Christian in Fayetteville.

The Lady Saints varsity team also fell to the Lady Tigers of Temple Christian, 55-43 — their second loss to the team this season. In November, the Lady Saints and the Lady Tigers had to play an overtime period to determine a winner.

In that game, Temple Christian pulled off the two-point overtime win 60-58. On Tuesday, there was no need for overtime as Temple Christian topped the Lady Saints by 12 in regulation.

The Lady Saints were led by seniors Destiny Cartrette and Telinda White who each scored 13 points. White just missed a double-double as she tallied nine rebounds as well.

With the loss, the Lady Saints move to 9-2 overall and 8-2 in conference play. The Lady Saints will join the rest of the Scotland Christian basketball teams in Fayetteville on Friday to take on Liberty Christian.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy Brodie Clark tosses up a lay-up against Temple Christian Academy during Tuesday's game. The Saints won their game against the Tigers 104-74.