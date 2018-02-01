Knights wrestling cruises past Truett

CLEVELAND, Ga. — The St. Andrews University wrestling team rolled to a convincing 33-14 win over Truett-McConnell University (Ga.) on Wednesday.

The Knights (4-5) won four of the six bouts wrestled with wins coming from senior Brennan Patton at 133 lbs., top ranked AAC 149 pounder Noah Walker, freshman Chase Payne at 157 and top ranked AAC heavyweight Aaron Vaughan.

St. Andrews tallied 18 points from three forfeit wins at 174, 184, and 197 pounds from seniors Kavoris Perry and Tyler Evers and freshman Nick Pruitte who bumped up from 149 to accept the 184-pound forfeit.

Vaughan, who is also ranked 13th nationally, won by decision over Truett’s Jeff Chandler 8-2. Vaughan came backin the third period with a six-point move to seal a victory.

Walker won his hard-fought bout 5-2 while Patton edged his foe 10-8. Payne dominated Truett’s Tre Bookins to the tune of a 12-0 major decision until pinning him late in the first period.

Sophomore Michael Nelson dropped a close 7-5 decision match at 165 lbs. to Truett’s Jake Brewer while freshman William Adame fell 17-2 to Truett’s top ranked Devonte Upshaw at 125 lbs.

St. Andrews improves to 4-5 on the season and 3-2 in the conference while Truett falls to 0-9.

The Knights in action on Saturday as they head to Div. II Newberry College (S.C.) for an individual tournament.

SAU 33, TMU 14

125 — Devontae Upshaw (TMU) won by tech fall over William Adame 17-2

133 — Brennan Patton (SAU) dec. Will Davidson (TMU) 10-8

141 — Isaac Padilla (TMU) won by forfeit

149 — Noah Walker (SAU) dec. Cole Burton 5-2

157 — Chase Payne (SAU) won by fall over Tre Brookins 3:00

165 — Jake Brewer (TMU) dec. Michael Nelson 7-5

174 — Kavoris Perry (SAU) won by forfeit

184 — Nick Pruitte (SAU) won by forfeit

197 — Tyler Evers (SAU) won by forfeit

285 — Aaron Vaughan (SAU) dec. Jeff Chandler 8-2

