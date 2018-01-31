St. Andrews names new women’s soccer coach

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University announced 2015 graduate Brandon Standridge as the new head coach for the women’s soccer team.

Standridge replaces former head coach Aaron Wood, who served as the Lady Knights coach for the last three season.

Glenn Batten, St. Andrews director of athletics said he is confident that Standridge is capable of carrying on the tradition with his prior soccer experience playing for the St. Andrews men’s team during his time as an undergrad.

“His experience as a scholar-athlete, coach and student of the game will serve our program well,” Batten. “He understands our commitment to the NAIA and character-driven intercollegiate athletics and the balance between academic excellence and competitive play.”

Standridge was a member of the 2014 St. Andrews men’s soccer conference championship team and NAIA national qualifier. Standridge was the primary defender on the team as he helped lead the Knights to 16 straight wins that season holding opponents to just 21 goals all season over 20 games.

“Being named the head women’s soccer coach is truly a dream come true,” says Standridge. “I can’t thank Glenn Batten and St. Andrews University enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead this team. I look forward to taking the program to the next level and having many successes both on and off the field.”

Standridge, a native of nearby Rockingham, received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from St. Andrews in 2015 and will graduate with a masters from the university in May.

