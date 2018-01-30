Scotland Christian sweeps Liberty Christian

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy pulled off the clean sweep on Friday against Liberty Christian Academy out of Fayetteville.

The Saints won both JV games and both varsity games — outscoring the Knights 197-107 between the four contests.

JV GIRLS

The JV girls defense was the star of their game as the young Lady Saints held Liberty Christian to just seven points. The JV girls were led by eighth grader Kadence Sheppard with four steals while teammates Morgan McMillan and Alexus Blackwell each tallied one steal.

Sheppard also led the JV Lady Saints with 13 points and three assists. Fellow eighth grader Taylor Sims and sophomore Lindsey Newton each scored six points in the 33-point victory.

With the victory, the JV Lady Saints improved to 5-1 overall and traveled to Rockingham on Tuesday to play Temple Christian.

JV BOYS

The JV boys game against Liberty Christian was a much closer affair, as the Saints topped the Knights by six points, 39-33. Both teams got out to a slow start offensively combining for 21 points in the first half.

Scotland Christian outscored Liberty 7-2 in the first quarter before falling behind the Knights in the second, 5-7.

The JV Saints were led by freshman Brodie Clark’s 24 points on 3-of-10 from beyond the arc along with eight defensive rebounds, three steals. Eighth grader Braden Cline was the next leading scorer for the Saints with seven points followed by freshman Creed Norton with five points and eighth grader Lacota Locklear with three.

The JV Saints are 9-0 on the season and are 7-0 in conference play. The JV Saints traveled to Rockingham on Tuesday to play the Tigers.

VARSITY GIRLS

Scotland Christian Academy’s varsity girl’s basketball team improved to 9-1 on the season with a staggering 37-point win over Liberty Christian over the weekend, 42-5.

The Lady Saints defense tallied 16 steals led by senior Kim Cartrette with five while fellow seniors Lauryn Henry and Telinda White combined for seven steals.

Scotland Christian’s offense was led by senior Destiny Cartrette with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Henry added 10 points as the other Lady Saint to score in double figures.

The Lady Saints improve to 9-1 with the victory and played Temple Christian on Tuesday in Rockingham.

VARSITY BOYS

Scotland Christian’s varsity boy’s basketball team topped Liberty Christian by 14 points to secure their 10th win of the season.

The Saints outscored the Knights in three of the four quarters, Liberty Christian narrowly outscored Scotland Christian in the second quarter, 14-12 before the Knights rallied in the third and fourth quarters.

The Saints were led by senior Daniel Sisk with 27 points, on 4-of-11 from three-point range. Sisk added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman Brodie Clark and junior Seth Chavis were also in double figures for the Saints. Clark tallied 18 and Chavis added 14 points.

With the win, Scotland Christian improves to 10-2 on the season and traveled to Rockingham on Tuesday to take on Temple Christian.

Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy senior Lauryn Henry scored 10 points in the Lady Saints 42-5 victory over Liberty Christian Academy out of Fayetteville. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_7121.jpg Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy senior Lauryn Henry scored 10 points in the Lady Saints 42-5 victory over Liberty Christian Academy out of Fayetteville.