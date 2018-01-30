St. Andrews basketball teams fall to Bryan College

No. 24 Bryan ousts Lady Knights

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team fell 84-65 to No. 24 Bryan College (Tenn.) over the weekend.

A low-scoring first quarter saw the Lady Knights start the game with a four-point, but Bryan rallied late to take a 15-8 lead into the second quarter. The Lady Lions outscored St. Andrews 18-15 to lead 33-23 at halftime as each team shot around 40 percent.

St. Andrews rallied in the third quarter to cut Bryan’s lead to nine, 54-45 but the Lady Lions came out in the fourth quarter to control of the game and outscore the Lady Knights 30-20 as they made nine second-half threes. The Lady Knights shot 45 percent in the second half while Bryan shot 60 percent.

The difference was Bryan’s three-point shooting as they knocked down 15 threes shooting 53.6 percent from behind the arc while St. Andrews was 6-of-21 from three.

The Lady Knights forced 19 Bryan turnovers while gaining 10 steals and pulling down 36 rebounds, but made too many turnovers themselves holding them back in the end.

Sophomore guard Samantha Ring led the Lady Knights in scoring with 23 points — five three-pointers — four rebounds, and three steals.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins nearly had a double-double with 14 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Senior forward Ellen Dukes recorded her first double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go along with a block, steal, and assist.

Sophomore point guard Courtney Rowe finished with eight points, six assists, five rebounds, and a steal. Fellow guard, junior Kayla Clifton, led with a team-high seven assists, with three points and two steals. Freshman guard Nijha Shannon added seven points, four assists, five rebounds, and a steal.

St. Andrews falls to 7-14 overall and 5-13 in the AAC while No. 24 Bryan improves to 17-5 overall and 14-2 in the conference as they sit in first place with their eighth straight win.

The Lady Knights were back in action Tuesday as they traveled to Truett-McConnell (Ga.).

Bryan holds off Knights

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team fell 70-62 to Bryan College (Tenn.) over the weekend.

Each team got off to a slow offensive start, but Bryan managed to score five more points to take a 28-23 lead into the second quarter. The two teams combined to go 3-of-18 from three-point range.

Bryan stretched its lead to 16 points midway through the second half before the Knights went on a 28-16 run of their own to pull the Knights within four, 66-62. Unfortunatley for St. Andrews that would be as close as they came to Bryan’s lead.

The Lions shot 47 percent in the second half, but only 19 percent from three for the game. The Knights shot 35 percent overall and 46 percent from three in the second half while making 15 free throws and forcing 12 Bryan turnovers.

St. Andrews had three players in double figures — junior guard Carlos Heath, junior forward Jeremias Easterling and fellow guard Andrews Rodriguez.

Heath led the Knights with 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting including three three-pointers while Rodriguez had 12 points with six rebounds and an assist. Junior forward Jeremias Easterling tallied 10 points, five rebounds, an assist, and three steals.

Freshman forward Darius Huff added eight points, nine rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and an assist. Junior guard Christian Lathan led the team with five assists while senior guard Ben Twigger had six points and four rebounds.

St. Andrews falls to 3-13 overall and 3-11 in the AAC with the loss while Bryan improves to 13-9 overall and 7-6 in the AAC.

The Knights returned to action on Tuesday with a road game against Truett-McConnell (Ga.).

