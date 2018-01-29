Lady Scots continue to search for first win of 2018

LAURINBURG — It’s been almost two months since the Lady Scots basketball team put a ‘W’ in the win column — Dec. 8 against Purnell Swett was the Lady Scots last victory, 48-13.

Since then, the Lady Scots have lost nine games in a row and are sporting a 2-13 overall record and are 1-8 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

That win over Purnell has kept them out of last place in the conference — that spot belongs to the win-less Lady Rams. Scotland sits in seventh place two games behind Richmond, who sits in sixth at 3-6.

Pinecrest leads the girl’s standing at 8-0, Lumberton and Jack Britt are in a two-way tie for second at 7-2 followed by Seventy-First at 6-4 and Hoke at 4-5.

It hasn’t been an easy season for second-year head coach Mallarie Snow, who knows her team has the potential to win just can’t put all the pieces together.

Some games their offense is clicking, but the defense gives up too many points or turnovers. Other games the Lady Scots defense is firing on all cylinders but they can’t buy a basket — it just seems the odds are never in their favor.

Despite their record, the Lady Scots still coach and encourage each other from the bench and do their best to give Snow all the hustle they have.

HOKE

The Lady Scots started in a hole on Friday as Hoke jumped out to a 7-0 lead but by the end of the quarter, the Lady Scots defense had them within three, 10-7.

The Lady Bucks put their foot on the gas in the second quarter to outscore the Lady Scots 13-9 to take a 27-16 lead into the locker room.

Hoke extended its lead in a very lengthy third quarter, 49-21 where the Lady Scots were outscored 22-5 — making a fourth-quarter comeback nearly impossible. In the final period, the Lady Scots offense outscored Hoke 14-11 but it was too little too late as they suffered their eighth straight loss 60-35.

LUMBERTON

The Lady Scots found themselves in a similar situation in their make-up game on Saturday against Lumberton. The offense managed 12 points, but the Lady Scots defense gave up 22 in the first quarter to the Lady Pirates and senior London Thompson.

The Lady Pirates kept up their scoring pace in the second with 22 points while the Lady Scots only managed six. The single-digit scoring in the final two quarters would doom the Lady Scots to a 65-23 loss to Lumberton.

Thompson paced the Lady Pirates with a double-double scoring 15 points with 11 steals and eight assists.

Lady Scots senior Tykeria McNair scored a team-high seven points.

The Lady Scots are back in action tonight in Fayetteville taking on Seventy-First before traveling to Southern Pines on Friday, Feb. 2 to take on conference leading Pinecrest. Tip off for both games is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots head coach Mallarie Snow talks with her team during a timeout in Raeford on Friday. The Lady Scots fell to Hoke 60-35 before traveling to Lumberton on Saturday and losing to the Lady Pirates, 64-23. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots junior Nautika Moore passes the ball to her teammate as she gets ready to fall out of bounds during Friday's game against Hoke County.