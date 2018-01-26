Lady Scots lose seventh straight game

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots defense kept them in Thursday’s game against Jack Britt — but their offense struggled to get off the ground.

After two weeks off due to snow storms and exams, the Lady Scots came out in the first quarter a little rusty. The Lady Scots quickly found themselves in an 0-8 hole, forcing head coach Mallarie Snow to call a time out.

Following the timeout, the Lady Scots continued to struggle offensively, putting up just six points — half of which came on a buzzer beating three-point shot from junior Niaria Leach.

Jack Britt turned up the intensity of their defense in the second quarter forcing five Lady Scots turnovers. The Lady Buccaneers built on their two-point lead from the first quarter with baskets in the paint from senior Lauren Moore.

The Lady Scots scored nine points in the second quarter — five of those points came from the free-throw line. As the second quarter came to a close, the Lady Scots stepped up their defensive efforts and forced four consecutive turnovers by Jack Britt.

From the bench, Snow clapped as her team’s defense continued to be disruptive saying “that’s right, keep being annoying and all up in their face.”

By the end of the first half, Jack Britt had an eight-point lead 23-15. The third quarter didn’t help the Lady Scots cause any as their efforts to score continued to fail. The Lady Scots managed just three points on a basket by senior Mylasia Pratt and one made free throw from Leach.

Jack Britt only scored four baskets in the third quarter, but it was enough to stretch their lead 13 points, 31-18.

The Lady Scots defense exploded in the final period applying full-court pressure and forcing four Jack Britt turnovers. Despite improving their defensive performance, the Lady Scots couldn’t stop Jack Britt from getting to the basket.

Jack Britt outscored the Lady Scots by one in the fourth, 16-15 but the three quarters of single digit scoring doomed the Lady Scots.

The 47-33 loss by the Lady Scots is their seventh straight, the team’s last victory came on Dec. 8 against Purnell Swett.

With the loss, the Lady Scots fall to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play while Jack Britt moves to 7-8 overall and 5-2 in SAC-8 play.

The Lady Scots were back in action on Friday with a road game against Hoke County. The team will travel to Lumberton on Saturday for a 5 p.m. make-up game against the Pirates. The Lady Scots remain on the road on Jan. 30 to take on Seventy-First. Tip off for that game is normal at 6 p.m.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Mykeria McNair and junior Jahkayla Walker defend against Jack Britt during Thursday’s game. It was the first time the team has played in almost two weeks due to snow and exams. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_GirlsJB.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Mykeria McNair and junior Jahkayla Walker defend against Jack Britt during Thursday’s game. It was the first time the team has played in almost two weeks due to snow and exams. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots junior Niaria Leach drives to the basket during Thursday’s game against Jack Britt. The Lady Scots fell to the Lady Buccaneers 47-33. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_NaNaJB.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots junior Niaria Leach drives to the basket during Thursday’s game against Jack Britt. The Lady Scots fell to the Lady Buccaneers 47-33.

